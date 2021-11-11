CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SkyWater Establishes Presence in Indiana’s WestGate@Crane Technology Park, Adjacent to NSWC Crane

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced it has signed a lease with Purdue Research Foundation (PRF) to accommodate an initial SkyWater team in the WestGate@Crane Technology Park in Odon, Indiana, adjacent to the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division (NSWC Crane). PRF is a...

americanmilitarynews.com

US Navy officer found guilty of secretly buying guns for Chinese military contractor

A U.S. Navy officer was found guilty on Monday of firearms charges and hiding his ties to a Chinese arms dealer. On Monday, the Department of Justice announced Lt. Fan Yang, 36, was found guilty of conspiring with his wife and a Chinese businessman to violate U.S. firearms laws, make false written statements to federally licensed firearms dealers, and make false statements about his ties with the Chinese businessman during a security clearance background investigation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
Indiana State
ndsuspectrum.com

Vaccine lawsuit adds ND with the state joining 9 others

10 states file for a lawsuit against the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate, including ND. Governor Doug Burgum recently released his support for North Dakota joining the lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for private businesses. The mandate states that private businesses with 100 or more employees must be vaccinated....
HEALTH
Business Wire

Wyoming Bank & Trust Selects CSI’s NuPoint Core Platform for Enhanced, Reliable Core Banking Services

PADUCAH, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, announced that Cheyenne, Wyoming-based Wyoming Bank & Trust has selected its NuPoint® core platform to provide more reliable and efficient solutions for customers and employees. Wyoming Bank & Trust began searching for a new...
ECONOMY
The Lima News

Whirlpool plans $65 million investment, 100 new jobs in Ottawa

OTTAWA — Whirlpool Corporation announced Tuesday it would invest more than $65 million into its factory in Ottawa over the next several years, bringing more than 100 jobs to the community to build new products, including built-in refrigerators. The Ottawa plant will expand to produce premium refrigeration products, including built-in...
OTTAWA, OH
townelaker.com

The Call of the Cranes

One of the greatest joys I experience when gardening extends beyond my plants to wildlife sightings. Have you ever heard an unusual, high-pitched, trumpet-like sound coming from high in the sky in late fall or winter? If you were lucky enough to be in the right place at the right time, you may have heard a greater sandhill crane.
ANIMALS
Person
Eric Holcomb
Business Wire

SoundHound Inc., Global Leader in Voice AI Technology, to Become Publicly Traded Through Proposed Merger With Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insert in fifth bulleted subhead as a PIPE investor: Qatar First Bank. In the Transaction Details section of release, insert in the first paragraph, second sentence as a PIPE investor: Qatar First Bank. The updated release reads:. SOUNDHOUND INC., GLOBAL LEADER IN VOICE AI...
BUSINESS
KX News

Audit: North Dakota firm was properly awarded wall contract

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Defense Department’s internal watchdog said its investigation into a $400 million border wall contract found it was properly awarded to a North Dakota firm whose owner used multiple appearances on Fox News to push for the job. The Pentagon’s inspector general on Monday released results of the audit, requested last […]
BISMARCK, ND
Daily Montanan

Knudsen joins lawsuit challenging federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

Montana, along with 11 other states, is suing to stop the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers, calling it federal overreach and saying it would further burden the healthcare sector in Montana, where a large percentage of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities are already facing worker shortages. Attorney General Austin […] The post Knudsen joins lawsuit challenging federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers appeared first on Daily Montanan.
LAW
#Technology Innovation#Advanced Manufacturing#Disruptive Technologies#Skywater Technology#Skyt#Crane Division#Prf#Navy#The Department Of Defense#Dod
Sourcing Journal

Cotswold Industries – Innovative Manufacturing Solutions for a Better Tomorrow

Cotswold Industries is a third-generation family-owned business that knows the importance of protecting the planet. As large-scale providers of next-generation fabrics, they produce cutting-edge, quality technical textiles and blends for front-line professionals, including healthcare workers and the military. Cotswold takes their social and environmental responsibilities seriously and conducts all aspects of business following the highest ethical standards. Over 50 percent of their manufacturing takes place on U.S. soil, providing important jobs to Americans and supporting the national economy. They value the success and growth of their employees and every actor in the ﬁeld-to-mill supply chain—even overseas. In addition to fostering innovation and...
ADVOCACY
Virginian-Pilot

Coast Guard thinking about 21st century issues like navigating wind farms and commercial space flight

Rear Adm. Laura Dickey has a lot on her mind. For example, hundreds of wind turbines, each taller than two football fields, will soon make their homes in her jurisdiction. Then there’s an increasing number of commercial space flight operations from NASA’s facility on Wallops Island. Soon, more and more entities will use unmanned autonomous ships, complicating navigational safety efforts. When ...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Business Wire

Casper Sleep Inc. to Be Acquired by Durational Capital Management

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) (“Casper” or “the Company”) announced today that it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Durational Capital Management LP (“Durational”). Under the terms of the agreement, Casper common stockholders will receive cash consideration of $6.90 per share, representing a 94% premium to the closing share price on November 12, 2021, the last trading day prior to this announcement and a premium of approximately 80% to the 30-day volume weighted average price ending November 12, 2021.
BUSINESS
Business Wire

Statewide Adoption of HCA Florida Healthcare Brand Begins with 11 Hospitals and Freestanding Emergency Rooms Across Florida

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HCA Florida Healthcare announced that 11 of its more than 400 affiliated sites of care across Florida will adopt the new HCA Florida Healthcare brand today, signaling their connection to the state’s leading collaborative care network. The first facilities to adopt the brand in Florida include four existing hospitals, six freestanding emergency rooms (ERs) and a new, state-of-the-art hospital.
HEALTH SERVICES
Business Wire

Rocket Lab Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Issues Guidance for the Fourth Quarter 2021

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2021. “In the third quarter of 2021, Rocket Lab continued to deliver reliable end-to-end space...
ECONOMY

