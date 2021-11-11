SkyWater Establishes Presence in Indiana’s WestGate@Crane Technology Park, Adjacent to NSWC Crane
BLOOMINGTON, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced it has signed a lease with Purdue Research Foundation (PRF) to accommodate an initial SkyWater team in the WestGate@Crane Technology Park in Odon, Indiana, adjacent to the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division (NSWC Crane). PRF is a...www.businesswire.com
Comments / 0