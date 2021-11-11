It’s KONO 101.1′s Get Up and Dance Weekend!

Dolly Parton’s classic “Jolene” gets an overhaul for the dancefloor with a new remix. A rare officially sanctioned update of Parton’s work, “Jolene (Destructo Remix)” was released Friday.
Destructo, the producer/DJ guise of Gary Richards, builds on the rhythmic elements that made “Jolene” so compelling in its original form: the funky, minor-key guitar riff, the disco-lite beat, and brisk tempo are all ideal building blocks for remixing. Destructo adds subtle washes of synth, looping the first syllable of the word “Jolene” as a punchy house-beat drops.
In the choruses, he chops up the title melody to stretch it out over several bars....
Comments / 0