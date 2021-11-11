CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

It’s KONO 101.1′s Get Up and Dance Weekend!

By Johnnie Walker
kono1011.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll weekend long, keep KONO 101.1 on as your soundtrack, and you’ll be dancing through the weekend!. Listen...

www.kono1011.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa shares sad personal news ahead of DWTS finals

JoJo Siwa had a lengthy and heartfelt message for fans in the run-up to the final of Dancing with the Stars. The Dance Moms star took to Instagram and revealed why the show has been so bittersweet for her. JoJo shared the news that just months before she started her...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Tells DaniLeigh To Reach Out: "Whatever You Need"

If there was an album made for such a time as this, it's Still Over It. DaniLeigh and DaBaby have captivated the internet's attention with their public breakup and breakdown, and as news of simple assault charges has begun to circulate, there have been other celebrities offering their assistance to the Def Jam singer.
CELEBRITIES
The Berrics Canteen

Zane Timpson Has Passed Away At 26 Years Old

Zane Timpson has passed away at 26 years old. The devasting news was confirmed by Jordan Maxham via Instagram. The Heroin Skateboards pro was born and raised in Leucadia, California, and moved to San Francisco in 2013 and stayed there for nearly seven years. Most recently he called Encinitas home.
ENCINITAS, CA
dexerto.com

TikTok creeped out by viral video of moving fried chicken

TikTok users have been well and truly creeped out by a video that appears to show moving fried chicken that’s going viral on the platform, and it turns out that it’s actually some very realistic-looking art. These days, short-form video platform TikTok is the perfect place to find all kinds...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Smartphone App#Amazon Alexa#Kono 101 1#Kono1011 Com#Alexa Devices
shortlist.com

Netflix's latest movie is its biggest-ever opening day hit

You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
TV & VIDEOS
Mashed

TikTok's Food Dance Meme Explained

You may have heard before that TikTok's algorithm is different from that of other social platforms, as Hootsuite explains. The For You Page is more than just a "following" page; it's the algorithm's pick of videos it thinks a user will like. It usually does a pretty good job, which is part of what helps the app hook so many users. Still, because this highly curated page is determined by math, sometimes you'll find a video and have absolutely no idea what's going on or why it applies to you. This often happens when a trend has taken off: Until you see multiple iterations of the video, you might not realize it's a trend — and even once you've caught on, it's not always apparent where the trend originated or why it's so popular.
THEATER & DANCE
Rolling Stone

Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’ Gets a Hypnotic Dance Remix

Dolly Parton’s classic “Jolene” gets an overhaul for the dancefloor with a new remix. A rare officially sanctioned update of Parton’s work, “Jolene (Destructo Remix)” was released Friday. Destructo, the producer/DJ guise of Gary Richards, builds on the rhythmic elements that made “Jolene” so compelling in its original form: the funky, minor-key guitar riff, the disco-lite beat, and brisk tempo are all ideal building blocks for remixing. Destructo adds subtle washes of synth, looping the first syllable of the word “Jolene” as a punchy house-beat drops. In the choruses, he chops up the title melody to stretch it out over several bars....
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Amazon
HipHopDX.com

Big Boi's Dream Collaboration Has Finally Come True: 'I Have A Monster Hit'

Years of running up that hill have finally paid off for Outkast legend Big Boi. In a recent interview with Mark Ronson for The FADER Uncovered podcast, Daddy Fat Sax revealed his long sought after collaboration with English chanteuse Kate Bush is complete — he’s just waiting for the right time to release it.
MUSIC
TVShowsAce

Jeremiah Raber Welcomes New Family Member

Breaking Amish and Return to Amish star Jeremiah Raber took to Instagram to welcome a new member to his family. The TLC personality took to Instagram just one hour ago to share his first picture of his new baby. What do we know about the newest member of Jeremiah Raber’s family? And, what does his new baby look like? Keep reading, we’ve got the details.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thebrag.com

Brass Against singer apologises for urinating on fans face

The Welcome to Rockville Festival held at Daytona National Speedway (in Florida, no less) was a night to remember. Especially for the ‘lucky’ man who had his face urinated on by Brass Against lead singer Sophia Urista. For context, in a now viral video Urista can be seen telling the...
MUSIC
Cosmopolitan

LeAnn Rimes Fans Are “Destroyed” After She Posted a New Behind-the-Scenes Photo

It's another day and once again, LeAnn Rimes is reminding us that it's LeAnn's world and we're just living in it (in the best way possible, of course)!. The 39-year-old "Blue" singer is a pro at Instagram and is constantly serving look after look. From a nearly nude dress at Austin City Limits music festival, a crop top moment that deserved ALL of the fire emojis, and an absolutely adorable pumpkin patch look, LeAnn's outfits never cease to find their way onto our fashion inspiration board. The same goes for her latest Instagram post.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Addison Rae Wore a Polka-Dot Corset and Whew, She Looks Good

IMPORTANT: Addison Rae in this polka-dot bustier. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Told ya so. The TikTok star posed for a video camera selfie...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

Not Even Streaming Services Can Match the Picture Quality of a 4K Blu-Ray Player

Even in the age where streaming services are king, there’s no way around it — if you want the absolute best picture quality from your favorite shows or movies, a 4K Blu-ray player can’t be beaten. Plus, it’s nice to actually own the movies you want to watch, instead of hoping it is on your preferred streaming service. So if you’re ready to get the most out of your TV and enjoy your favorite movies in a whole new way, read on for everything you need to know when shopping for the best 4K Blu-Ray Players in 2021.    Why Buy a 4K...
ELECTRONICS
northbynorthwestern.com

A peek into Fusion dance group’s ReFusionShaka preparation

It is almost that time of the year when three of Northwestern’s dance groups unify to display jaw-dropping performances: talent, passion and dance blend like a potion of pure magic. ReFusionShaka is an annual dance show hosted by three NU dance groups: Refresh, Fusion and Boomshaka. The event has grown...
THEATER & DANCE
premierguitar.com

Rig Rundown: Dance Gavin Dance's Will Swan

Will Swan has celebrated and elevated radical guitar music through the course of nine frenetic, volatile Dance Gavin Dance albums, a pair of releases with his psychedelic post-hardcore side project Sianvar, and the creation of his Blue Swan Records label. The common thread is his hue of beautiful dysfunction and his ethos of pushing the instrument (and its sounds) forward.
THEATER & DANCE
ComicBook

WWE's The Miz Comments on Dancing With The Stars Elimination

This season of ABC's Dancing With The Stars has been a wild one, and WWE fans were loving that the Awesome one himself The Miz was a part of this season's cast. Unfortunately, The Miz was eliminated this week after falling into the bottom two against Jojo Siwa and bringing his run on the dance floor to a close. Miz took to Instagram to share some thoughts after the elimination and talk about how amazing the experience on the show was, an experience he enjoyed alongside his dancing partner Witney Carson as they recreated everything from Disney's Aladdin to Hellraiser on the show, and you can find his comments below.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy