Every November for Veteran’s Day my 5th graders write a letter of thanks to a veteran of their choice or simply to one they might not know. They are distributed among the veterans who attend our annual program at the school. Few of the kids in my class (and the school) have any idea of what happened during World War II or the wars in Korea or Vietnam for that matter. I’d like to share part of a letter responding to a boy in my class who had written a letter addressed to “Dear Veteran” that was handed to one of the veterans at our program a few years ago, thanking him for his service. Among other things, the boy’s letter asked, “What did you do in the war?” Here is the response, addressed to “The Boy who wrote to veteran, North Park school”:

