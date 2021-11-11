CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

‘You’re more than medals’: Simone Biles to Pennsylvania women on redefining success

By Ericka Conant, WHYY
phillytrib.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s virtual Pennsylvania Conference for Women featured more than 100 speakers sharing inspirational stories and leading seminars on the issues like personal finance, leadership, business, and entrepreneurial skills. Speaker Laverne Cox delved into the lesser-discussed topics of mental health and self-care. She spoke about the importance of resilience...

www.phillytrib.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Simone Biles Shows Off Her White Sneakers on the Gold Over America Tour in Behind-the-Scenes Photos

Simone Biles’ “Gold Over America Tour” has officially wrapped up, and the seven-time Olympic medalist celebrated with an Instagram photo dump, of course. Billed as “High-Energy Gymnastics, Meets-Pop- Concert Spectacular,”  the athletic spectacle featured Biles, the rest of Team USA except Sunisa Lee, along with additional world-class gymnasts. Presented by Athleta, the high-energy show lasted from Sept. 21 through Nov. 7 as the gymnasts travelled across 32 cities to perform for thousands of fans. The slideshow showed images of behind-the-scenes moments and on the road snaps as Biles posed with her teammates and tour pals. She sported an array of white sneakers throughout...
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

Simone Biles Gets Super Flirty with Boyfriend Jonathan Owens on IG

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are no strangers to PDA, and her latest post featuring her boyfriend might just be our favorite example yet. On Tuesday, the 24-year-old Olympian shared a sweet snap of the NFL player on Instagram. In the pic, we see Owens sporting a white t-shirt with his thumb and index finger pointed towards the camera. “DAMN,” the gold medalist captioned the IG Story. Oh, and she added three flirty emojis including the drooling face.
NFL
HollywoodLife

Simone Biles Rocks Cutout Dress At 2021 InStyle Awards

While walking the red carpet at the InStyle Awards on Nov. 15, Simone Biles looked incredible in her cutout dress, which featured a thigh-high leg slit. Simone Biles looked absolutely stunning at the 2021 InStyle Awards, which took place at the Getty Center in Los Angeles on Nov. 15. The Olympic gymnast wore a black dress, which featured a thigh-high slit up one side. The ensemble had side cutouts and straps that were held together by bows on Simone’s shoulders. She completed the look with open-toed, mint green heels, and wore her hair parted down the middle and styled in long braids.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Footwear News

Simone Biles Gives Her Gold Halter Top & Leggings Uniform a Fun Twist in Smiley Face Slippers

Simone Biles makes smiley slippers chic. The four-time gold medal Olympian posed with French gymnast Melanie De Jesus Dos Santos while both wearing matching athleisure-wear that featured a gold stretch halter top and matching leggings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melanie De Jesus Dos Santos (@melanie_djds972) When it came down to the shoes, Biles sported a quirky pair of smiley face white slippers. Biles’ essential aesthetic consists of relaxed styles that align with her career and passions. Her personal tastes are on the pulse of being trendy while offering a comfy, efficient twist. Riddled throughout her Instagram feed are...
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles's Gold Over America Tour Was Spectacular — and You Can Now Watch All the Excitement From Home

As animated gold numbers counted down on the Barclays Center jumbotron, I knew the Gold Over America Tour would be flashy and fun, but I wasn't prepared for the emotions it evoked. The world of elite gymnastics (and the sport as a whole) continues to face a reckoning after the longstanding culture of abuse, and this show, full of entertaining dance numbers and high-flying flips, signified a larger message of resilience and hope for young gymnasts. I cried quite a few times — especially during a spoken word piece from former UCLA Bruin Katelyn Ohashi and one segment where home videos played across the screen to Coldplay's "Fix You."
GYMNASTICS
Extra

Simone Biles Talks Possibility of 2024 Olympics

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst spoke with Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles, who just wrapped up their Gold Over America tour. Simone recently made headlines after mental health struggles forced her to pull out of the summer Olympics in Tokyo. While she’s doing “a lot better” now, the seven-time Olympic medal winner admitted, “It kind of sucked to train five years for something like that to happen.”
SPORTS
fox61.com

Simone Biles, other Olympians in Gold Over America Tour as it stops in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — It was a girl power party in Bridgeport Wednesday night at the as Simone Biles headlined the Gold Over America Tour. GOAT stopped at the Webster Bank arena along with members of TEAM USA from the Tokyo Olympics and along with Biles some of the most recognizable names in gymnastics, including Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez and six-time All-American, Katelyn Ohashi. The show was billed as “High-Energy Gymnastics, Meets-Pop- Concert Spectacular”, and it certainly was.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laverne Cox
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Glenn Close
rolling out

Why Simone Biles may never return to gymnastics

The world may never again witness the versatile and vivacious Simone Biles perform her awe-inspiring aerial acrobatics on the international gymnastics stage. Feelings of betrayal by the United States of America Gymnastics (USAG) when she and hundreds of other teen girls were sexually assaulted continues to haunt her. “Everything that...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gender Discrimination#Scholarships
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles Doesn't Have a Plan For What's Next Yet, and She Deserves That Peace

Gymnastics is the impossible made possible, and it has been Simone Biles's world for the majority of her 24 years. After two Olympics and a seven-week tour across the country, she intends to press pause — as she should. When POPSUGAR sat down with Biles and teammate Jordan Chiles to discuss the Dec. 4 Gold Over America Tour streaming event, Biles said what's immediately next for her involves "taking a step back from the gym world [and] embracing who I am."
SPORTS
E! News

Gymnast Jordan Chiles Says Media Reacted to Simone Biles' Olympics Withdrawal "The Wrong Way"

Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles still has trouble balancing her array of feelings surrounding the unexpected twists of the 2020 Tokyo Games. As seen in a preview clip exclusive to E! News, the 20-year-old member of the U.S. women's national gymnastics team is a guest on Facebook Watch's talk show Peace of Mind With Taraji on Monday, Nov. 8. During the visit, Jordan told co-hosts Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jade about finding out that she would step in for Simone Biles after the superstar withdrew midway through the gymnastics team final in July.
GYMNASTICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
AdWeek

Editor's Letter: Simone Biles Suggests It's Time to Redefine Winning

It was a “do you remember where you were when…” moment. Simone Biles had pulled out of most of the Tokyo Games. Not for Covid. Not for a sprain. But to take care of her mental health. This story first appeared in the Nov. 15, 2021, issue of Adweek magazine....
SPORTS
Footwear News

Simone Biles Goes Green in Cutout Gown and Minty Louboutin Sandals at 2021 InStyle Awards

Simone Biles brought a refreshing take to the cutout trend at the 2021 InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California. The Olympic athlete hit the red carpet in a flowing dark green gown by Aliette. The style featured a flowing skirt and allover ruched draping details. The textured number also included bows with long ends accenting two straps and a daring thigh-high slit. Biles added an elegant touch to her ensemble with Mateo New York drop earrings and a dark green Judith Lieber clutch. For shoes, Biles created a two-tone look with mint green sandals. The Christian Louboutin style featured thin ankle and toe straps in shiny leather. The style added a bold pop of color to the “Courage to Soar” author’s outfit, while elevating her gown’s formal dress code with a modern twist. The annual InStyle Awards honor the year’s top talents in the fields of fashion, beauty, and pop culture. This year’s ceremony, held at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, honored a range of individuals including Simone Biles and Congresswoman Katie Porter. This year’s event was sponsored by Christian Louboutin, Fiji, Citizen Watches, Bird in Hand Wine and Cadillac. Click through the gallery for more celebrity arrivals from the 2021 InStyle Awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inman.com

Simone Biles to Realtors: 'You're more than your work'

Foster child turned Olympic gold medalist turned mental health advocate, gymnast Simone Biles offered Realtors some advice for being successful and overcoming adversity: put your health first, enjoy what you do and surround yourself with people you trust. Biles spoke at the National Association of Realtors’ annual conference on Sunday...
MENTAL HEALTH
STACK

Simone Biles Reminded Us That a Black Woman Doesn’t Have to Always Be Strong

Simone Biles has been impressed time and time again for performances for US Women’s gymnastics at the Olympics. Every time she does, the shared celebration is overpowering. Yet, at the recent Tokyo Olympics, cheers came to a pause when the gymnastics superstar chose to put herself and her mental health first instead of pushing forward with a perfect narrative of strength.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy