Falls officials see continued sales tax rebound

Niagara Falls City Hall

The Falls is continuing to ride a post-pandemic rise in sales tax collections and parking operations revenue.

The good fiscal news conveyed to members of the City Council during their Wednesday night meeting.

City Controller Daniel Morello told the council that the city's share of Niagara County sales tax collections has jumped 16% from a year ago. To date, the city has banked $8,695,750 in sales tax revenue compared to collections of $7,483,169 in 2020.

While sales tax revenue dropped sharply in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, it rebounded in the fall aided by the implementation of new legislation that required on-line merchants to begin collecting sale taxes.

The Falls' sale tax collection experience is being mirrored across New York.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli has released figures showing that local sales tax collections, statewide, totaled $5.2 billion in the third quarter from July to September. That total is an increase of $861 million, or 20%, from the same period in 2020.

“Local sales tax collections continue to show year-over-year growth after experiencing significant drops during the early outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic,” DiNapoli said. “This growth is an indicator that New York is experiencing an economic recovery, but local governments must closely watch changing economic conditions as supply chain shortages and workforce disruptions may impact growth.”

The city also saw growth in its HRU (hotel, restaurant and utility) sales tax collections. Through the end of September, the city had taken-in $6,072,454 in HRU taxes compared to $4,615,357 in the same period fo 2020, a 32% increase.

However, Morello said HRU collections were recovering more slowly than general sales taxes, noting the year-to-date numbers are 5% less than collections in the pre-pandemic period of 2019.

Coming to the end of the tourist season, parking operations revenues, which plummeted in 2020, continued to show improvement. Through September, parking operations accounted for revenue totaling $2,212,093 compared to just 375,300 in the three quarters of 2020.

Though parking revenue is still down 26% from 2019.

"I think the positive outlook is this took place at a time prior to the re-opening of the border (with Canada)," Morello told the council. "Maybe with the border re-opening, more people will come over and they'll park."