The Boston Celtics have expressed their interest in disgruntled Philadephia 76ers star Ben Simmons. From the looks of it, it comes at a perfect time, especially for the Celtics. After all, they have a subpar 4-6 record to start the season off. This suggests that a major tweak is in order before everything goes down the drain. With that said, there are two trade packages that the Celtics and the 76ers arrange that center on Ben Simmons and Jaylen Brown.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO