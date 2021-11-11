Meet the Solivus Arc, the Future of Home Solar

The pipeline shown in the bottom-right chart includes projects that have been approved, are currently under construction, or are completed or operational. These are baseline projects incorporated in IHS Markit’s installation forecast. The 2022 pipeline for utility-scale solar projects planned for completion in the United States is nearly 50% greater than in 2021 and 2023. This buildup is the combined effect of pandemic-related supply chain impacts, the solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC) schedule and multiple Internal Revenue Service (IRS) notices regarding continuity safe harbor deadlines, as well as other factors such as state renewable portfolio standard (RPS) requirements and corporate power purchase agreements (CPPAs).

