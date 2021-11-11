CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Meet the Solivus Arc, the Future of Home Solar

SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that renewable energy is the way of the future. Energy produced by wind and solar has already surpassed coal, and there are no signs of slowing. As the need to preserve our resources and protect our environment heightens, solar is expected to produce 20% of all electricity by...

storystudio.sfgate.com

KTEN.com

The Solar Panel Cost Guide

Originally Posted On: https://news.skylinesolarpower.com/the-solar-panel-cost-guide. Solar power is one of the hottest (no pun intended) real estate trends. Almost everyone knows that solar power is great for the environment and could help Americans transition away from excessive fossil fuel usage. What you might not know, however, is that solar power is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Inhabitat.com

Renewables can power the world, according to new study

A recent study published in Nature Communications has found that renewables can meet most of the world’s energy needs. According to the authors, even the most industrialized countries that need a heavy power supply can rely on renewable energy, specifically wind and solar. The study was led by researchers from...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
boisestatepublicradio.org

Study could determine future of Idaho's residential solar rates

An upcoming study by Idaho Power could determine how much the utility will credit people who produce extra solar energy and send it back to the electric grid. The Idaho Public Utility Commission gave Idaho Power the go-ahead to study net metering – specifically, the costs and benefits of extra energy produced by customers using their own solar panels.
IDAHO STATE
pv-magazine.com

US solar market in flux

The pipeline shown in the bottom-right chart includes projects that have been approved, are currently under construction, or are completed or operational. These are baseline projects incorporated in IHS Markit’s installation forecast. The 2022 pipeline for utility-scale solar projects planned for completion in the United States is nearly 50% greater than in 2021 and 2023. This buildup is the combined effect of pandemic-related supply chain impacts, the solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC) schedule and multiple Internal Revenue Service (IRS) notices regarding continuity safe harbor deadlines, as well as other factors such as state renewable portfolio standard (RPS) requirements and corporate power purchase agreements (CPPAs).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
State
California State
techxplore.com

An ironclad future for solar arrays

Solar energy plays an important role in the fight against climate change as a substitute for fossil fuels. Dye-sensitized solar cells promise to be a low-cost supplement to the photovoltaic systems we know today. Their key feature is the dye sensitizers attached to their surface. Researchers at the University of Basel continue to improve the performance with sensitizers using iron—a commonly available and environmentally friendly metal.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Kelly Roofing Is Excited To Announce Their Success With Tesla Solar Roofs

Naples, Florida - Kelly Roofing, a Florida roofing company founded in 1972, has found success as a Tesla Certified Installer. The company installs Tesla Solar Roofs, Tesla Solar Panels and Tesla Powerwalls. Providing these services to roof owners has fit well with Kelly Roofing's dedication to innovation and customer service.
ECONOMY
pv-magazine.com

Distribution networks to shrink as safety, reliability of standalone solar improves

In October, Boundary Power – a joint venture between West Australian government-owned Horizon Power and electrical control solutions specialist Ampcontrol – hadn’t even turned one year old when it scooped up design, innovation and manufacturing awards for its standalone power systems (SAPS). It is currently manufacturing and deploying about 50...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thebulletin.org

Long-duration energy storage for reliable renewable electricity: the realistic possibilities

Because a very cold polar vortex swept through much of Texas in February of 2021, everything from dispatchable natural gas facilities to intermittent wind turbines froze.[1] The power outage produced food, water, and heat shortages that either directly or indirectly led to hundreds of deaths. During the same polar vortex, natural gas plants and wind farms in Minnesota—much farther north and much colder than Texas—continued to operate. Texas electricity operators had bet on warm weather and didn’t spend the extra money to winterize equipment. Nature warned them—and us—how damaging electricity blackouts can be.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Chile wants to export solar energy to Asia via 15,000km submarine cable

The Chilean government is planning to build a submarine cable to export photovoltaic energy to China, according to Chilean solar energy association – ACESOL – which cited a statement made by Chilean president, Sebastián Piñera, during the National Meeting of Entrepreneurs (ENADE). Called Antípodas, the project is aimed at taking...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

The U.S. Solar Boom Is Only Just Beginning

The U.S. solar industry has seen demand increase significantly in 2021, a fact that is being reflected in the revenues of solar stocks. While there are cost issues currently due to supply disruptions, the increase in public and private funding will drive growth in U.S. solar. On the back of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wjct.org

This Colorado 'solar garden' is literally a farm under solar panels

When Byron Kominek returned home after the Peace Corps and later working as a diplomat in Africa, his family's 24-acre farm near Boulder, Colo., was struggling to turn a profit. "Our farm has mainly been hay producing for fifty years," Kominek said, on a recent chilly morning, the sun illuminating...
AGRICULTURE
pvtimes.com

Solar project presentation draws large, angry crowd to Pahrump meeting

Officials with Candela Renewables, the company proposing the Rough Hat Nye County Solar Project, were in the Pahrump Valley this week for a presentation before the Pahrump Public Lands Advisory Committee and this meeting drew an even larger crowd than the last in which this project was discussed, with upward of 100 residents filling the Nye County commission chambers to make their opposition to the project clear.
PAHRUMP, NV
CleanTechnica

What About Putting Solar On The Rental? Helps Everybody Out

In Australia, it is common practise for middle-income professionals to buy rental properties and use the tax advantages generated to offset Australia’s high income tax. As a teacher, I was paying roughly 30% of my income in tax. So I bought a little house. The tax offset and the rent helped to pay the expenses, but not all of them. Buying it in the right place meant that after a time, I would make some capital gains, sell it, and then pay Capital Gains Tax — this is the Australian way.
INDUSTRY
CNN

These companies are using oceans and rivers to generate electricity

(CNN Business) — As the world looks to curb climate change and reduce fossil fuel emissions, some companies are focusing on a relatively untapped but vast and abundant source of energy — tidal waves. On opposite sides of the Atlantic, two firms are working to harness ocean currents in different...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

