Must Read: Questions Arise Around the Daniel Lee/Bottega Veneta Split, The Row Is Launching Scents

The creative director is parting ways with the Italian fashion house. Breaking news: Daniel Lee, the current Creative Director of Bottega Veneta, is leaving the company. What does that exactly mean? In a literal sense, it means that Lee will no longer be designing for the Italian fashion house. But, it also means grab those puddle boots and all of the Bottega bags and heels that you’ve had your eyes on because they won’t be available for sale for too much longer. Lee’s Bottega designs will probably become coveted collectibles and hit the resale market with inflated prices, so if you choose to make an investment now, it could potentially be worth a lot more in the future.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 5 DAYS AGO