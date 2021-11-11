CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Must Read: Questions Arise Around the Daniel Lee/Bottega Veneta Split, The Row Is Launching Scents

By Ana Colón
fashionista.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuestions arise around Daniel Lee's departure from Bottega Veneta. A new report in WWD by Luisa Zargani, Joelle Diderich, Miles Socha and Samantha Conti raises more questions about what might've led...

fashionista.com

Comments / 0

Related
fashionista.com

Must Read: Lil Nas X Covers 'GQ,' Cover Girl Launches Skin Care

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday. GQ's 26th annual Men of the Year issue stars Lil Nas X. The magazine released one of the three cover stories on Monday, with the second and third following later this week. For the first cover story, the musician sat down with actor and playwright Jeremy O. Harris for a candid discussion about the hypermasculine rap scene, prioritizing self-love and the making of "Montero." {GQ}
MAKEUP
wmagazine.com

Matthieu Blazy Named New Creative Director of Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta’s parent company Kering didn’t have to look very far to find a creative director after the shocking exit of Daniel Lee last week. Matthieu Blazy, who has served as ready-to-wear design director under Lee since 2020, has been promoted to the top job, a move that should please plenty of fashion insiders who have long kept their eyes on Blazy as a talent to watch. To many, Blazy finally being named the creative director of a house is a move long overdue.
BUSINESS
Harper's Bazaar

Bottega Veneta announces Matthieu Blazy as Daniel Lee's replacement

After the shock news late last week that Daniel Lee would be stepping down as creative director of Bottega Veneta, the Italian fashion house has announced his replacement. In a release sent out to press, the brand revealed that Matthieu Blazy would take over the creative direction of the house, with immediate effect.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
FASHION Magazine |

Canada Goose Launches its Footwear Collection + Other Fashion News

Plus the Gucci x Xbox collab and Ownever’s 136-year handbag warranty. Canada Goose boots are here and they’re Romeo Beckham approved. With the cooler season hot on our heels, Canada Goose boots (inspired by the arctic) have arrived just in time. The collection includes two styles in three hues available in men’s and women’s sizes. The “Journey Boot” is a versatile hiking style made from ethically sourced Heinen leather and designed to be waterproof; the “Snow Mantra Boot” is built to endure the elements and perform in extreme temperatures. Plus, the campaign features Romeo Beckham; Indigenous artist and activist, Sarain Fox; and Indigenous leader and former NHL player Jordin Tootoo. Your feet will thank us later.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Olsen
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: Key Departures at Bottega Veneta, Zulily, Wish, Hirings at Lovesac and Dollar General

Bottega Veneta and Daniel Lee said they were ending their collaboration, and Zulily president Jeff Yurcisin will be leaving the company. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BUSINESS
perfumerflavorist.com

The Row Debuts Scented Oils

The Row, owned by Mary Kate and Ashley Olson, released its first scents in an essential oils collection. It was created in collaboration with L’Oeil du Vert and inspired by sandalwood. Each oil offers a distinct olfactory experience:. R offers notes of fresh tobacco leaves, burnt Esfand seeds and rose.
BEAUTY & FASHION
fashionista.com

Must Read: Gucci's 'Hacker Project' Launches, Richemont May Be Striking a Deal With Farfetch

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday. Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele has "hacked" some of Balenciaga Creative Director Demna Gvasalia's design codes as part of a "Hacker Project," a capsule making its retail debut on Nov. 15. The designs, which are from the Gucci Aria collection, span ready-to-wear clothing, shoes, bags and accessories and will be sold exclusively at Gucci stores and pop up locations around the country. {Fashionista inbox}
BUSINESS
WWD

What is ‘Bottega Green?’ A Look at How Daniel Lee Created the Most Popular Color of 2021

Click here to read the full article. While many heritage fashion brands cemented their position in the color world early on in their history — think Tiffany blue, Hermès orange and Christian Louboutin red — Bottega Veneta’s signature bright green hue, referred to as “Bottega Green,” is a new development courtesy of now-departing creative director, Daniel Lee. Lee, who revealed on Wednesday he is stepping down from his role in a surprise announcement, is credited with infusing a fresh dose of modernity and youthfulness into Bottega Veneta during his three-year tenure. The fashion designer has introduced a lengthy list of memorable...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottega Veneta A#Wwd#The Wall Street Journal
thecut.com

Whoa, Bottega Veneta’s Designer Is Leaving

On Wednesday, Bottega Veneta dropped some surprising news: Its creative director, Daniel Lee, is leaving the brand after just three years at the helm. When Lee joined Bottega Veneta in 2018, he was tasked with breathing new life into the Italian fashion house, which had been under the direction of Tomas Maier for 17 years prior. Lee’s efforts have largely been successful. Beyond social-media buzz (of which there has been a lot, despite the brand recently deleting its accounts), people actually seem to be buying the fresh, new version of Bottega Veneta too. According to Business of Fashion, sales continued to grow even during the pandemic.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Who Will Succeed Daniel Lee at Bottega Veneta?

It hasn't even been 24 hours since we learned that Daniel Lee would be leaving Bottega Veneta after three years at the label, but everyone is already speculating who could potentially succeed him – and where he will go next. Shortly after the initial announcement, WWD published a piece that...
BUSINESS
papermag.com

Where Is Daniel Lee Going?!

For all the talk about how common it is for designers to leave brands after 3-ish years, I did NOT have Daniel Lee leaving Bottega Veneta on my 2021 bingo card. He joined the brand in mid-2018 so it was written in the stars, I guess, but parting ways after making Bottega hot hot hot?
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

A Look Back at Daniel Lee’s Most Memorable Bottega Veneta Styles

Click here to read the full article. Fashion designer Daniel Lee revealed today that he would be leaving Bottega Veneta after more than three years as the design house’s creative director. Lee has been highly praised for his work at Bottega Veneta since 2019, injecting the heritage brand with a fresh dose of modernity and youthfulness with his many sleek and playful accessories that have become some of the brand’s most popular items. His designs inspired a popular Instagram account, @newbottega, which documented the designer’s new and highly coveted designs. Over the last three years, the account has accumulated a following...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Grazia

Daniel Lee Is Leaving Bottega Veneta, Having Taken The Brand To New Heights

In surprising fashion news, Business of Fashion has just announced that Daniel Lee will be leaving Bottega Veneta. Kering, the group which owns the label, said in a statement that the move was a 'joint decision'. For his part, Lee said: 'My time at Bottega Veneta has been an incredible experience. I am grateful to have worked with an exceptional and talented team and I am forever thankful to everyone who was part of creating our vision.'
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
94.3 Jack FM

Kering to name new designer for Bottega Veneta, Daniel Lee departs

PARIS (Reuters) – Kering will announce a new creative director to head Bottega Veneta, the French luxury group said on Wednesday, announcing the surprise departure of Daniel Lee just three and a half years into a mandate to ignite the Italian label’s popularity with younger generations. In a statement, Kering...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Essence

Your Feet Will No Longer Be In Bottega — At Least Not By Daniel Lee, That Is

The creative director is parting ways with the Italian fashion house. Breaking news: Daniel Lee, the current Creative Director of Bottega Veneta, is leaving the company. What does that exactly mean? In a literal sense, it means that Lee will no longer be designing for the Italian fashion house. But, it also means grab those puddle boots and all of the Bottega bags and heels that you’ve had your eyes on because they won’t be available for sale for too much longer. Lee’s Bottega designs will probably become coveted collectibles and hit the resale market with inflated prices, so if you choose to make an investment now, it could potentially be worth a lot more in the future.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fashionista.com

Must Read: Introducing the House of Slay, How Independent Brands Resist Counterfeits

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday. Prabal Gurung, Philip Lim, Laura Kim, Ezra J. William and Tina Leung — also known online as the #Slaysians — spoke to Vogue's Nicole Phelps about coming together to launch the House of Slay (and the first edition of its digital comic book, to be released this week), build a community and bring attention to anti-Asian racism. They're also featured in the New York Times today. {Vogue}
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Inside Bottega Veneta’s New Shoreditch Pop-Up

Click here to read the full article. EAST ENDERS: With little fanfare, Bottega Veneta has opened a pop-up space in buzzy East London, adding to the area’s growing fashion cachet. The pop-up space is located in the Tea Building, a former warehouse on Redchurch Street, which has turned into one of the city’s most on-demand locations — with Shoreditch House, Browns East and Gucci’s new boutique-slash-event-space Gucci Circolo all located a stone’s throw away.More from WWDBottega Veneta RTW Spring 2022Bottega Veneta RTW Fall 2020Eat, Watch, Wander and Work Out at All the New London Hotspots The new store — which has an industrial...
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

Bottega Veneta Opens New Pop-Up Store in East London

Bottega Veneta has opened a new pop-up store on Redchurch Street, East London, inside of the renowned Tea Building. The new location showcases Bottega Veneta’s Salon 02 collection including ready-to-wear garments, shoes and accessories. Additionally, the space features various art pieces from artists the brand has collaborated with. Completing the space is the blue-green Salon 02 collection-themed carpet and select design furniture.
APPAREL

