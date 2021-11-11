Must Read: Questions Arise Around the Daniel Lee/Bottega Veneta Split, The Row Is Launching Scents

On Wednesday, Bottega Veneta dropped some surprising news: Its creative director, Daniel Lee, is leaving the brand after just three years at the helm. When Lee joined Bottega Veneta in 2018, he was tasked with breathing new life into the Italian fashion house, which had been under the direction of Tomas Maier for 17 years prior. Lee’s efforts have largely been successful. Beyond social-media buzz (of which there has been a lot, despite the brand recently deleting its accounts), people actually seem to be buying the fresh, new version of Bottega Veneta too. According to Business of Fashion, sales continued to grow even during the pandemic.
