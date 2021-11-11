OK you can try, but this may be just a little too tough…

Q - I just got a quote for replacing a window in my house for $500. That sounds a little too high (ok a LOT too high) and I’m thinking my husband can do it for less money.

What say you…

Samantha in Dunwoody.

A - Hang on for a second while I wipe the tears from my eyes…

I love it when a wife ‘volunteers’ her husband for home improvement chores.

Although it is hard to tell from your letter your husband’s handy man skills, my gut instinct is to say ‘No’.

I might even up-grade that to “No!”

Again - I am going to assume your husband is not a window installer or a carpenter, so here are some of your (his) draw backs.

A - Although window installation is not rocket science, it does take some practice to get the hang of it. Therefore, if you are only talking about one window the learning curve may be too steep to do it all right on the first try.

2 - Contrary to popular belief, it is hard to find a suitable replacement window in a big box store. In fact, in today’s world, it is hard to find a replacement window anywhere. The window supply chain is waaaay out there. Weeks. Months. Don’t be shocked if someone or some company says “18 weeks”. That may be optimistic.

D - Exterior cladding will be a huge problem. Window companies wrap your exterior trim with aluminum that matches in color and provides a tight seal against the elements.

Often specialized tools are required for this installation plus it takes a certain knack to get the hang of working with aluminum that your hubby (again I am guessing) will not pick up overnight.

My best advice - get more estimates. Make sure you are comparing apples to apples and that each estimate includes removing the old window and disposing of it.

This may also be a great time to up-grade to more energy efficient windows in your entire house. New, energy smart windows are always a smart up-grade.

