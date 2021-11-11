CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viral TikToker Turns Gene Simmons From Kiss Into One Sick Pokémon

By Alicia Selin
 5 days ago
A TikToker has gone viral for turning pop musicians into Pokemon and now he's turned Gene Simmons from KISS into one sick Pokemon as one of his first ventures into the rock world. Léo Dupuy, @leorgasmic, is a graphic designer and 3D artist on TikTok who's known for turning...

