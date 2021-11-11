Viral TikToker Turns Gene Simmons From Kiss Into One Sick Pokémon

In a recent interview, Gene Simmons said he has so much money that getting more has become like an Olympic sport. (I imagine most fans wouldn’t be surprised.) Simmons was asked if he took up painting for the money and responded, “No, I have money. It is interesting. Money, for me, has become what champions in the Olympics do. They want to keep improving because they want the judges to hold up a higher number. That’s what it becomes when you don’t have enough food in your belly. You don’t think of it that way, because you just want to feed yourself. It’s a different thing. Once you have enough, a roof over your head and food in your belly and stuff, it’s how much better can I do this? How much more can I do this? More like a contest. It’s different.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO