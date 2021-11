The Wisconsin Badgers men’s hockey team is an embarrassment. This year’s iteration of the team sits at 4-8 overall and 2-4-1 in the Big Ten after being swept by No. 15 Notre Dame, 5-1 and 3-0, over the weekend. Those results aren’t even THAT embarrassing on their own, as Notre Dame is a decent team that was playing at home, but it is the latest in a long string of embarrassing results that a once proud program has suffered under the leadership of head coach Tony Granato.

HOCKEY ・ 1 DAY AGO