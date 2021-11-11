CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

2nd Alleged Drug Supplier In Mac Miller Overdose Case Agrees To Plead Guilty

By Christopher Smith
97.9 The Box
97.9 The Box
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JKsC6_0ctq0Hsa00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PydsO_0ctq0Hsa00

Source: Sun Sentinel / Getty


The federal case of Mac Miller’s death due to an overdose has seen another suspect who potentially facing a serious amount of prison time make the move to change their stance to take a guilty plea.

As initially reported by TMZ , Ryan Michael Reavis has agreed to plead guilty to the charge of distribution of fentanyl. The news was later announced by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California on Wednesday (November 10th).

Reavis, a resident of Lake Havasu, Arizona, was the last of three men detained who were involved in the distribution of the pills that led to the rapper’s fatal overdose in Studio City, California on September 7th, 2018. He had previously entered a plea of not guilty, and when he was detained authorities did find a prescription pad from a doctor in his residence. The reversal comes a week after Stephen Andrew Walter, who “knowingly directed” Reavis to sell the counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl to Miller’s dealer, Cameron James Pettit, pled guilty to the charge of distribution. He summarily received a 17-year prison sentence. “Reavis admitted in his plea agreement to knowing that the pills contained fentanyl or some other controlled substance. In fact, the pills contained fentanyl,” said the official release by the District Attorney.

Reavis’ trial was originally scheduled to begin on March 1st, 2022. He and Walter are expected to make their official guilty pleas before a judge in Los Angeles within the next few weeks. There was a potential that he would be looking at a sentence of 20 years behind bars if convicted,  but accepting the deal means there could be a reduction in sentence ahead. Pettit has also reportedly accepted a plea deal but the United States Attorney’s Office said that the situation is still “pending.”

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

CNY man pleads guilty to manslaughter after selling drugs that led to fatal overdose, ADA says

Auburn, N.Y. — A Central New York man pleaded guilty Friday after he was accused of selling heroin laced with fentanyl that caused a fatal overdose in January. Michael J. Chapman, 31, of Throop, admitted he knowingly sold a bundle of heroin laced with fentanyl to an Auburn man who overdosed and died on Jan. 18, according to the Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office. He pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, according to the DA’s office.
AUBURN, NY
HipHopDX.com

Another Drug Dealer Pleads Guilty To Distributing Fentanyl-Laced Pills That Killed Mac Miller

Los Angeles, CA – A second man has reportedly accepted culpability in Mac Miller’s fatal overdose case. According to TMZ, 38-year-old Ryan Reavis pleaded guilty to a single count of distributing fentanyl earlier this week. Although he’s facing 20 years behind bars and a lifetime of supervised release, he’s expected to receive a reduced sentence thanks to a plea deal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
WBAY Green Bay

Restaurant owner pleads guilty in federal drug case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The owner of several Fox Valley restaurants has been convicted in a federal drug case. On Nov. 9, Luis A. Morales pleaded guilty to Count 1 in the indictment, Distribute Controlled Substances. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 17, 2022. According to a criminal complaint, Morales,...
GREEN BAY, WI
KGET

Man to plead guilty to distributing fentanyl in overdose death of rapper Mac Miller in Studio City

(KTLA) — A 38-year-old man agreed to plead guilty to supplying counterfeit fentanyl-laced pills to the drug dealer who sold them to rapper Mac Miller before the star died of an overdose, officials announced Wednesday. Former West Los Angeles resident, Ryan Michael Reavis, is pleading to a single-count superseding information charging him with distribution of […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

A Second Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Charge in Mac Miller's Death

Ryan Michael Reavis has pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl in connection with Mac Miller's overdose death three years ago. He's now the second man to plead guilty to that same charge in Miller's death, after Stephen Andrew Walter, the 48-year-old man responsible for supplying the rapper's drug dealer with counterfeit pharmaceutical pills containing fentanyl, entered his plea last month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Andrew
Person
Mac Miller
CBS Sacramento

Family Of Four Involved In Highway 99 Shooting

LODI (CBS13) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating an accident in Lodi that was likely caused by gunfire along Hwy. 99 on Sunday. The crash was nearly fatal and investigators still don’t know who may have pulled the trigger. “The mom and kids came out first pretty quick but the dad. It wasn’t looking that good for him,” said Dylan Biegler who heard the shots ring out on Sunday. “I was just in my room…and I just hear six gunshots and someone drive off and then you hear a loud bang,” he said. Biegler says he wasn’t sure where they were coming from and...
LODI, CA
CBS LA

Suspect Leads Authorities On Pursuit Through San Fernando Valley, Ventura County

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California Highway Patrol officers pursued a suspect from the San Fernando Valley into Ventura County Monday morning, which the chase finally coming to an end in Moorpark. Nov. 15, 2021. (CBSLA) The pursuit with a Nissan sedan carrying two people began sometime before 9:20 a.m. It wound its way onto surface streets in Granada Hills, before making its way onto the westbound 118 Freeway. It continued into Porter Ranch, Chatsworth and then Simi Valley, where the suspect then jumped onto the 23 Freeway. A little after 9:50 a.m., a CHP patrol cruiser conducted a PIT maneuver on the car, bringing it to  a stop on the southbound 23 Freeway near Olsen Road. Both the male driver and the female passenger peacefully surrendered. It’s unclear what prompted the chase, or whether the car was stolen.  
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

Convicted rapist, 33, who tricked his girlfriend, 29, into believing he was an airline pilot and stabbed her multiple times when she dumped him over his lies is jailed for 15 years for attempted murder

A man who pretended to be an airline pilot to his girlfriend has been jailed for stabbing her and leaving her to die in a field after she dumped him over the lies. Christopher Crichton, 33, duped Clare Wright, 29, with his tall tales of having a high-flying career after they met and started dating early last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Drug Distribution#Oxycodone#Sun Sentinel Getty#Tmz
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Charleston Press

“Every mother’s worst nightmare,” Woman shot mother of two and kidnapped her 6-week-old boys right after the shooting, denied bond

Being a mother is something precious, but it also brings a lot of dedication, time and effort looking over the babies. Unfortunately, being a parent sometimes brings safety concerns and the victim in today’s case experienced that first-hand. According to police, the 23-year-old A. Montgomery is accused of shooting young...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
24hip-hop.com

Former FBI Agent Reveals Shocking Alpo Martinez Information

With the continuation of The Star Report’s Alpo Martinez marathon hilariously happening, information has emerged from the vaults. Through former FBI agent Daniel Reilly, something was revealed regarding Alpo Martinez’s alleged private life. Troi ‘Star’ Torain found the story of the former Drug Kingpin and feared serial killer, shedding light...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MarketRealist

Former Kyle Rittenhouse Attorneys Want $2 Million in Bail Money Back

Former Kyle Rittenhouse attorneys want back the $2 million for bail that his foundation raised for his defense to be returned if he's acquitted. In September, Rittenhouse’s former defense attorney Lin Wood sent a letter to Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder asking that the $2 million his #FightBack Foundation raised for Rittenhouse’s bail be returned to the Foundation if Rittenhouse is acquitted.
LAW
metalinjection

Local Police Investigating BRASS AGAINST Onstage Pee Incident

The biggest story of the week in metal, which has crossed over to mainstream attention is the headlines New York collective Brass Against made for their Welcome To Rockville performance after frontwoman Sophia Urista peed on a fan's face on stage. Now, police are getting involved to make sure nothing illegal happened.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fallriverreporter.com

Comedian facing up to 20 years in prison for involvement in $1.2 million Massachusetts Pandemic Unemployment scheme

A comedian, who had appeared on “One Mic Stand” with Kevin Hart, has pleaded guilty in connection with his involvement in a scheme to fraudulently obtain COVID-19-related unemployment assistance. Omar Thompson, 39, of Paterson, N.J., pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud conspiracy on Friday. U.S. District Court Judge...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

150
Followers
315
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

The real sound of Houston!

 https://theboxhouston.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy