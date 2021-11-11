CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 11/11 and Beyond

By Julian Ramirez
Cover picture for the articleWhile everything seems to be open like the old days, there is still that looming presence of the Delta variant in the background threatening all we’ve done to get back to normal. So much so that we’re back to wearing masks indoors. Now if you’re like me, that means not much...

Weekend Best Bets: Nov. 11-14

Where: Children’s Theatre Company, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. You know the musical—this American classic about a plucky orphan runs at Children’s Theatre Company through the beginning of next year. “The musical is also a celebration of non-traditional and chosen families,” director Peter Rothstein says in a press release. “I hope audiences young and old are captivated by her spunk, her charm, and her wisdom.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Third Coast Review

Review: TV Girl Celebrates 6-1/2 Years of French Exit

TV Girl has been a band for roughly 12 years now, however they didn’t see viral success until the past year; and deservingly so. Some of the band’s music went extremely viral on TikTok, a platform where users can put different songs to the background of their videos to follow different trends. “Birds Don’t Sing,” “Lovers Rock,” and “Not Allowed” are among some of their songs that made it to a massive audience on the platform causing a spike in followers.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Fire fans over the moon following exciting announcement

Chicago Fire is one of those shows that fans go wild for, so it's no surprise that the recent news that the firefighter drama will be taking its midseason break didn't go down too well. Despite happening every year, it seems that die-hard Chicago Fire fans - or Chihards -...
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s As You Like It Combines the Bard and the Beatles to Surprising, Engaging Results

Over the centuries, Shakespeare has been adapted in countless ways. It’s the appeal of his work, after all: universal in its appeal, timeless in its messages, and just as entertaining today as it was 400 years ago. In all the ways his work has been adapted, however, I’m fairly certain you’ve never seen anything quite like Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s latest take: the Bard meets the Beatles. On now through November 21 and conceived, adapted and directed by Daryl Cloran, this version of As You Like It, one of Shakespeare’s most winning love stories, is reimagined to interject classic Beatles songs that, I must admit, fit surprisingly well as Rosalind, Orlando, Celia, Oliver and their entourages fall in and out of love, pretend to be other people and abscond to the forest when banished by the Duke.
CHICAGO, IL
Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 11/12-11/14

The holiday season is on full display in most of the events going on in and around Fort Wayne this weekend. Here are a few of the highlights, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:. With the release of their tenth studio project, inhale (exhale), MercyMe is touring the. country with special...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Third Coast Review

Preview: WTTW Celebrates Mother of Invention Viola Spolin in Inventing Improv

Tonight WTTW’s Chicago Stories premiers “Inventing Improv,” a one-hour special about “Chicago’s greatest export,” improvisation, and its visionary creator, Viola Spolin. Writer/producer Jude Leak chronicles the journey of Spolin, the daughter of Russian immigrants who landed in Chicago and started as a social worker in the 1930s. Her family loved theater and games, so “Spark,” as she was called in her youth, saw the social benefits of imaginative play.
CHICAGO, IL
Heath Freeman, ‘NCIS’ and ‘Bones’ Actor, Dead at 41

Heath Freeman, who is best known for his roles on NCIS and Bones, has passed away at the age of 41 at his home in Austin, Texas. According to Express, Heath Freeman’s cause of death has not been revealed but it was confirmed by actress Ashley Benson and Travis Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. “Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, outstanding chef, and a solid friend,” Moakler shared. “You will be so dearly missed and I will cherish every amazing memory we all had…. and we have a lot of great ones!! Godspeed.”
AUSTIN, TX
‘Chicago PD’ Alum Sophia Bush Lands New Medical Drama

Just a little over five years after departing from NBC’s Chicago PD, Sophia Bush has reportedly landed a role on a new medical series called Good Sam. According to CBS, Good Sam follows Dr. Samantha Griffith as she learned the ropes as the new top surgeon at Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital. She received the role after the “leader” of the hospital, who happens to be her father, fell into a coma. “But complications have set in: Having recovered, the elder doc wants to resume his duties. Sam can only relent, right? The result is a clash of family wills between old guard and new methods in a life-and-death business.”
Weekend Planner for 11/17 - 11/23

Barnes Hall, 129 Ho Plaza, Cornell | Ensemble X welcomes Pulitzer-Prize-winning composer Tania León (pictured) and special guest clarinetist Chris Grymes. Program includes León's Abanico for violin and electronics, as well as recent works by Trichy Sankaran, Christopher Stark, Jeremy Gill, Steven Banks, and David Philip Hefti. (Photo: Provided) Kurt...
ITHACA, NY
Journey Coming To Boston On ‘Freedom Tour 2022’ For Concert With Billy Idol

BOSTON (CBS) — The TD Garden is getting ready to rock next February. Journey is coming to Boston next year, and the band will be joined by special guest Billy Idol on the “Freedom Tour 2022.” The concert is set for February 28. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. JUST ANNOUNCED: @JourneyOfficial is back! Come see them on the Freedom Tour 2022 with very special guest @BillyIdol at TD Garden on February 28. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am. Come rock with us! pic.twitter.com/t09z2WIZ8f — TD Garden (@tdgarden) November 15, 2021 “It’s that time — time to get back to where we are used to being — on stage! We are looking forward to shifting into high gear and bringing you the best show possible,” guitarist Neal Schon said in a statement. “The band is running on all 12 cylinders and very excited! Please come and join us once again for an evening full of rocking stage connection fun. See you soon, friends.” Click here for more ticket information.
BOSTON, MA
Third Coast Review

Third Coast Review

