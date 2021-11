Gaming can be an expensive hobby. Given that, it’s only natural that the average buyer would want to make sure they’re getting their money’s worth. After all, there is a litany of games available that boast anywhere from dozens to potentially hundreds of hours of gameplay available to the player. So when Metroid Dread releases with a playtime of approximately 7-8 hours for a standard playthrough and 12-13 hours for a 100% completion, it does raise some eyebrows from a purely hours-to-dollars viewpoint. However, there is an argument to be made that Metroid Dread’s length is not a case of playtime falling short of a worthy investment. Rather, Metroid Dread leverages its shorter playtime into a genuine example of "quality over quantity," creating an experience that becomes far more intimate and familiar due in no small part to its shorter playtime.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO