Moody Blues Drummer Graeme Edge Dies at 80

By Ultimate Classic Rock Staff
103.7 THE LOON
 5 days ago
Graeme Edge, cofounding drummer of the Moody Blues, has died at age 80, his family confirmed. A cause of death has not yet been revealed. “'When the White Eagle of the North is flying overhead' … sadly Graeme left us today," the band's John Lodge tweeted. "To me he was the...

