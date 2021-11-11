Citizen complaint of the day: Life on mean Southie streets isn't easy, especially if you're coated in cheese dust

Knowing your cat’s age can help you provide him with the care that he needs as he progresses through his life. Your vet will know to watch for certain illnesses and conditions that can emerge at particular ages, and you’ll be able to adjust your cat’s diet from kitten food to food for adult cats at the right time. But sometimes you might not know your cat’s birth date, or you might have only an approximate age for him.

