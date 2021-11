It has been more than a decade since new housing units were built in Friendship Heights as the traditional luxury shopping district declined, but hope is on the way. Up to 1,300 units could be created across four projects in the neighborhood’s pipeline: Tishman Speyer’s redevelopment of the recently foreclosed-on Mazza Gallerie mall, Federal Realty Investment Trust’s proposed redevelopment of Friendship Center at 5333 Wisconsin Ave., Donohoe Cos. and Carr Cos.' joint venture at 5500 Wisconsin Ave. and Donohoe's proposed redevelopment of 5151 Wisconsin Ave.

