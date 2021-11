The Montana Cattlemen’s Association (MCA) believes most American consumers want to know about the food they eat and where it was produced. In the case of beef, the origin of the product is very important. US producers are required to follow strict standards on how our animals are treated, what they are fed, and what drugs they receive. Every animal slaughtered here must pass premortem and postmortem USDA inspections before it can enter the retail and prepared food market. It is highly doubtful that all the imported beef follows all of these strict standards.

