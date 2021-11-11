Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood to Perform ‘If I Didn’t Love You’ at 2021 American Music Awards

First Country is a compilation of the best new country songs, videos & albums that dropped this week. Dolly Parton, "Jolene" (Destructo Remix) Parton's classic plea to "the other woman" gets set to a propulsive, swirling dance beat on this remix from electronic music producer and DJ Destructo (Gary Richards). The remix retains the song's iconic original finger-picking guitar work, adding rolling, precise beats and slicing up Parton's aching vocal on the word "Jolene" to accent the enduring, piercing lyrics. Heartbreak has rarely sounded so dance-worthy. It's worth noting that Parton previously earned a No. 1 hit on Billboard's Dance/Electronic chart in 2019, courtesy of her collaboration with Galantis and Mr. Probz on the collaboration "Faith."

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO