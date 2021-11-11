CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood to Perform ‘If I Didn’t Love You’ at 2021 American Music Awards

By Sterling Whitaker
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood will take the stage together at the upcoming 2021 American Music Awards, where they are slated to perform their No. 1 hit duet, "If I Didn't Love You." The news came in the form of a TV ad and a tweet from the awards...

Outsider.com

Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs & More Added to CMA Awards Lineup

The CMA Awards announced part of their lineup earlier this month. That announcement got country music fans excited. Artists like Eric Church, Ashley McBryde, and Carly Pearce never disappoint. However, they just released the rest of the lineup. If the first set of performances had you excited. This one is going to blow your mind. Seriously, November 10th can’t come soon enough.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Jennifer Hudson, Chris Stapleton Bring Down the House at 2021 CMA Awards

Academy Award-winning actor and singer Jennifer Hudson gave a show-stopping performance at the 2021 CMA Awards, teaming up with multiple winner Chris Stapleton for a soulful medley of “Night Life” and “You Are My Sunshine.” An unforgettable moment at the #CMAawards 😍 @ChrisStapleton and @IAMJHUD wrote history with this one! #iconic pic.twitter.com/Tr4CvDe3Ge — Country 107.3 (@Country1073) November 11, 2021 Hudson, who plays Aretha Franklin in the new biopic Respect, gave her first performance at the CMA Awards with Franklin’s arrangement of Willie Nelson’s “Night Life,” starting the song off low and slow before ramping it up with brassy horn hits and explosive vocal...
MUSIC
Billboard

First Country: Jason Aldean, Dolly Parton, Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood & More

First Country is a compilation of the best new country songs, videos & albums that dropped this week. Dolly Parton, "Jolene" (Destructo Remix) Parton's classic plea to "the other woman" gets set to a propulsive, swirling dance beat on this remix from electronic music producer and DJ Destructo (Gary Richards). The remix retains the song's iconic original finger-picking guitar work, adding rolling, precise beats and slicing up Parton's aching vocal on the word "Jolene" to accent the enduring, piercing lyrics. Heartbreak has rarely sounded so dance-worthy. It's worth noting that Parton previously earned a No. 1 hit on Billboard's Dance/Electronic chart in 2019, courtesy of her collaboration with Galantis and Mr. Probz on the collaboration "Faith."
MUSIC
country1025.com

Carrie Underwood Will Perform At The 2021 Thanksgiving Day Parade

Carrie Underwood will be riding a Thanksgiving Day float and singing (or lip-syncing) on New York City’s 95th Macy’s Day Parade on Thursday, November 25. Mickey Guyton, Jimmie Allen, and Chris Lane will also perform atop floats during the Thanksgiving Day Parade, which will air on NBC live at 9 am ET.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
Carly Pearce
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Gabby Barrett
Keith Urban
Luke Bryan
95.7 KEZJ

Carrie Underwood’s Gift For You

The holiday season is always joyful and bright with the warmth of family, friends and coming together. Carrie Underwood knows that, and celebrates the feeling with her new album, "The Gift." And we have a GIFT for you to make the holidays even better with the chance to win a...
CELEBRITIES
B105

Chris Stapleton Wins Male Vocalist of the Year at 2021 CMA Awards

Chris Stapleton is the 2021 CMA Male Vocalist of the Year. The artist won the category during Wednesday night's (Nov. 10) 2021 CMA Awards ceremony, which took place in Nashville and aired live on ABC. Looking almost embarrassed as he stepped onstage yet again on a night where he had...
MUSIC
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Carrie Underwood At The 2021 CMA Awards

Arriving on the red carpet in style, Country Singer Carrie Underwood looked fantastic! The mom of two sparkled as she sashayed down the carpet in a silver sparkly one-shoulder dress with dramatic details and bold high slit! The lovely blonde hair and those silver platform sandals really set it off! She attended the 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
B105

Brothers Osborne Deliver Moving ‘Younger Me’ at 2021 CMA Awards

Brothers Osborne performed a moving rendition of their song "Younger Me" at the 2021 CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night (Nov. 10). Lead singer TJ Osborne introduced the song with a moving message about his personal journey. “For many years I would watch this show year after year," Osborne...
MUSIC
B105

Luke Combs Crowned 2021 CMA Awards Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs is 2021's CMA Awards Entertainer of the Year. His first win concluded the 2021 CMA Awards, which took place in Nashville on Wednesday night (Nov. 10). He was shocked to hear Alan Jackson call out his name as the last and biggest winner of the night. Seated, he buckled over and then stood up to hug his wife on his way to the stage. There, he gave the country legend a big hug.
MUSIC
B105

Gabby Barrett Offers ‘The Good Ones’ at the 2021 CMA Awards

Gabby Barrett took the stage at the 2021 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 10), delivering a soaring performance of her No. 1 hit, "The Good Ones." Luke Bryan and his fellow American Idol judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie introduced the moving performance. She was joined by string quartet onstage, along with her husband Cade Foehner, who provided backing vocals for the tender delivery.
CELEBRITIES
B105

Jimmie Allen Wins New Artist of the Year at 2021 CMA Awards

Wednesday night (Nov. 10) was a good night for Jimmie Allen, as he was named New Artist of the Year at the 2021 CMA Awards. It certainly was one of the most emotional moments of the night, and Allen himself looked as shocked as anyone when he heard his name called for the illustrious award. After placing a celebratory kiss on his wife, the "Best Shot" singer stepped onstage to the roar of the audience and instantly started to cry.
CELEBRITIES
