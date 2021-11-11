CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US open: Stocks point higher, Disney disappoints

By Fiona Cincotta
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS stocks are pushing higher, paring some of yesterday’s steep losses. The Nasdaq is set to open higher than its Wall Street peers after closing 1.6% lower in the wake of yesterday’s 30 year high inflation print. All three major indices closed lower on fears that the surge in...

US Stocks Open Higher, Gas Prices Spike On Pipeline Delay

US equities followed European indices higher at the open Tuesday on persistent recovery hopes, as gas prices surged after Germany delayed approving a key pipeline from Russia. Meanwhile the euro fell against the pound and dollar after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said she would not "venture" into speculation over interest rate rises.
Stocks are higher after big retail earnings, Dow jumps 200 points

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained after better-than-expected results from Walmart and Home Depot. The Dow, which contains the two big retailers, added 152 points, or 0.4%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite added 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively. Walmart kicked off a busy week of retail earnings by saying third-quarter...
US open: Stocks mixed as retail sales jump, despite rising prices

FTSE -0.07% at 7346. US stocks are set to open mixed but with just mild gains or losses, with retailers’ quarterly earnings and retail sales data in focus. Retail sales surged higher in October, jumping 1.7% month on month, well up from the upwardly revised 0.8% from September and ahead of the 1.4% expected.
Elon Musk
Retail Sales strong despite higher inflation; DXY, EUR/USD

Last week, my colleague Matt Weller discussed the following regarding today’s Retail Sales print:. “Consumers are expected to have increased their spending by 1.2% m/m, with the core (ex-auto) figure rising 1.0% m/m. With global supply chains still gummed up, there’s a chance that many consumers pulled forward their Christmas shopping from the usual November window to October to avoid any risk of shipping delays ruining their holidays (…or was that just my wife?), so an upside surprise is possible from the US report, and similar dynamics are at play in the UK and Canada as well.”
MarketWatch

S&P 500 narrowly miss 66th record close of 2021 amid gains in Home Depot and chip-maker stocks

The S&P 500 on Tuesday barely missed finishing in record territory for the 66th time thus far this year, as stocks in consumer discretionary and information technology supported a broad-market advance. The climb for the session came as retail sales jumped 1.7% in October, the government said, surpassing forecasts for a 1.5% rise and logging the biggest gain since March when households received billions in federal stimulus money. Excluding autos, sales rose 1.4%. There were some questions about the impact of inflation on the data because the report does not account for inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% at 36,142, the S&P 500 index climbed 0.4% to around 4,700 and the Nasdaq Composite Index closed 0.8% at 15,974, on the back of gains of semiconductor manufacturers Qualcomm Inc. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. . Meanwhile, Home Depot Inc rose 5.8% after the home-improvement retailer reported fiscal third-quarter profit, net sales and same-store sales that beat expectations.
Entrepreneur

3 Bank Stocks to Buy if You’re Worried About Inflation

With inflation heading northwards, investors are seeking opportunities in sectors that can help them navigate the difficult economic waters. And because banks typically fare well in inflationary conditions, we think it could be wise now to add quality banking stocks Wells Fargo (WFC), U.S. Bancorp (USB), and KeyCorp (KEY) to one’s portfolio. Read on.
Stocks open higher on Wall Street ahead of retailer earnings

Stocks are climbing modestly higher on Wall Street early Monday, getting the week off to an encouraging start following its first weekly loss in six weeks. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in the early going, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq were each up 0.3%. Crude oil prices were lower and the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.60%. European markets were higher and Asian markets closed mostly higher. Several big retailers will report their latest quarterly results this week, including Home Depot and Walmart on Tuesday and Target on Wednesday.
Avoid stocks and bonds in 2022, says Morgan Stanley

(Kitco News) It is best to avoid U.S. stocks and bonds next year as high valuations and tighter monetary policy fail to support a good investment case, according to strategists at Morgan Stanley. "We think that 2022 is really about 'mid to late-cycle' challenges: better growth squaring off against high...
Two trades to watch: FTSE, Gold

The FTSE, along with European peers are set for a mildly weaker start. Data from China overnight was better than expected with retail sales and industrial production both ahead of estimates. Whilst Chinese data was not as bad as feared, concerns over the property sector remain. Resource stocks in the FTSE are particularly sensitive to growth prospects in China.
