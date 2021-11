One of the big issues for the next flagship is going to be the performance of the coronagraph. They want to see a planet that is 10 billion times fainter than the star it orbits. One of the reasons they have opted for technology development rather then starting a new program is that they don't know how to get there. The best coronagraph currently in space is probably on Hubble. I'm not sure what the performance of that is. The coronagraph planned for the Roman will be a big step forward. It will be able to see a planet that is a billion times fainter than it's star, but that is still a factor of 10 short of what the next flagship needs. Getting high coronagraphic performance requires a very stable telescope, so the telescope and the coronagraph have to be designed to work together.

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO