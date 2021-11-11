CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

In a Bad Week Idaho Governor Brad Little Gets Good News

By Bill Colley
 4 days ago
I’m not supposed to ever say anything nice about Governor Brad Little. Republicans who don’t like him claim he’s wrong on 100 percent of the issues 100 percent of the time. When I do point to an accomplishment I’m always amazed at how his critics try and spin it otherwise. They...

Jeanne Russell Barrera
4d ago

I wouldn’t call him names, that’s not working towards a goal. But I will say he needs to get off the fence, he tries to please both sides. Example? He signs lawsuit against vax mandate but still allows mandates to dictate our lives.

3
Brad Luckey
4d ago

Good article. I am planning on voting for Little. I have not seen anyone better.

12
