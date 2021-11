It was announced Wednesday morning that New Orleans Saints All-Pro WR Michael Thomas is going to miss the rest of the season due to a setback. The hole at wide receiver is now huge, they can't just “get by” anymore. Before the trade deadline, the Saints had discussions with the Cleveland Browns for their star receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. Nothing happened before the deadline for both teams, but now, the tension between Beckham and the Browns has grown. Today, Odell was excused from practice after he showed up at the team facility but was told to go home. Coach Kevin Stefanski told the players “[Odell] is essentially not on the team right now”.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO