Isolation during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been a struggle for many people, but new research shows some people flourished when alone during anearly round of lockdowns. A study of more than 2,000 teens and adults in the U.K. found that for the most part, everyone had both positive and negative experiences during the country’s first national lockdown because of COVID-19. But researchers learned people found their solitude to have more positive than negative effects on their well-being — particularly older adults who more frequently reported feeling peaceful and less socially alienated than teens.

