What’s Next For Powersports With José Boisjoli, CEO Of BRP

The stock price of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL), a skin cancer diagnostic company, has seen a fall of over 9% last month, while it is down 12% in a week. The recent fall can be attributed to its downbeat Q3 results. Castle Biosciences reported revenue of $23.5 million, slightly above the $23.0 million consensus estimate, but its loss per share of $0.47 was worse than the $0.41 average of analyst forecasts. That said, the company upheld its top-line guidance of $89-$93 million for the full-year 2021. Last month, the company announced the acquisition of Cernostics - a company specializing in spatial biology and AI-driven image analysis of tissue biopsies - for up to $80 million ($30 million upfront and $50 million in milestone payments). The acquisition is seen as a positive for Castle Biosciences, expanding its U.S. total available market by $1 billion. [1]
Comments / 0