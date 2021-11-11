ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 people rescued after fishing boat catches fire

By Associated Press
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Coast Guard says seven crew members of a commercial fishing boat were rescued Wednesday off the coast of Monterey after their boat caught fire. Coast Guard officials received several distress alerts belonging to the fishing boat Blue Dragon and arranged for an aircraft to fly over the area about 350 miles west of Monterey. The plane crew reported seeing the boat on fire and survivors aboard a life raft nearby. The Coast Guard says it also issued a request for assistance and the vessel Nord Rubicon crew responded and reached the fishing crew about nine hours after officials received the alerts.

