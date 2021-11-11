CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

​​Why the World’s Militaries Are Embracing 5G

By Steven Walker, Daniel Rice, Mark Kahn, John Clark
Cover picture for the articleIt's 2035, and the sun beats down on a vast desert coastline. A fighter jet takes off accompanied by four unpiloted aerial vehicles (UAVs) on a mission of reconnaissance and air support. A dozen special forces soldiers have moved into a town in hostile territory, to identify targets for an air...

realcleardefense.com

How Powerful Is China’s Military?

Editor’s Note: Having distilled the 2021 China Military Power Report (CMPR)’s key findings into a six-page summary last week, Dr. Andrew S. Erickson now offers his big-picture conclusions and recommendations. Q: What’s the biggest revelation from this year’s CMPR?. A: New projections concerning PRC nuclear weapons buildup are clearly the...
albuquerqueexpress.com

COP26: how the world's militaries hide their huge carbon emissions

Climate change leadership requires more than stirring speeches, it means facing up to hard truths. One truth that governments around the world are struggling with is the immense contribution their militaries are making to the climate crisis. For example, the US Department of Defense is the largest institutional consumer of...
Telegraph

US reactivates nuclear artillery unit in Germany – why Russia should be worried

An American nuclear artillery unit has been reactivated in Germany for the first time since the Cold War and is to be armed with new long-range hypersonic weapons. The US Army officially recommissioned the 56th Artillery Command in Germany this week during a ceremony in Mainz-Kastel, which hosts America’s Europe and Africa commands.
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea tells military to prepare for winter as government lowers fuel allotments

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea has ordered all military units to submit daily reports on their preparations for winter, frustrating military officials who feel like they are being pitted against each other in competition for firewood and other resources after the government reduced their allotments of coal and gas, military sources told RFA.
AFP

US slams Russia for 'irresponsible' space missile test

The United States denounced Russia on Monday for conducting a "dangerous and irresponsible" missile strike that blew up one of its own satellites, creating a debris cloud that forced the International Space Station's crew to take evasive action. Washington wasn't informed in advance about the test, only the fourth ever to hit a spacecraft from the ground, and will talk to allies about how to respond, said officials. The move reignites concerns about the growing space arms race, encompassing everything from the development of satellites capable of shunting others out of orbit to laser weapons. "The Russian Federation recklessly conducted a destructive test of a direct-ascent anti-satellite missile against one of its own satellites," said Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in a statement.
Army Times

China’s march toward a ‘world-class’ military, and how it threatens Taiwan

China has set 2049 as its deadline for achieving superpower status. According to a Pentagon report to Congress released on Wednesday, they are making plenty of progress. The country hit one of its big goals in 2020, according to the report, dubbed “Military and Security Developments Involving the People’s Republic of China,” in mechanizing its force.
birminghamnews.net

New camouflage to make the Russian army almost invisible to enemies

This camouflage will make Russian armored vehicles invisible to 95 percent of NATO drones, says an expert. The new camouflage technology has been nicknamed Chameleon. It is based on so-called electrochromic "glass" that consists of composite materials and changes color and transparency when an electrical current is applied. The first...
Phys.org

Scientists call on world's military forces to come clean on carbon emissions

Scientists are calling for government transparency around the huge hidden carbon emissions of their armed forces. The United Nations' Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) obliges some nation states to report on their greenhouse gas emissions every year. But, because reporting military emissions is voluntary, many governments have chosen not to. Researchers call this lack of transparency the 'military emissions gap'.
laduenews.com

Why Womanpower Matters in the Military

In honor of our veteran’s and active military members, Dr. Tanya Roth, a local historian, and high school history teacher with a history PhD from Washington University in St. Louis will be discussing the impact and experiences of U.S. military servicewomen following the adoption of the 1948 Women's Armed Services Integration Act. To better understand how women’s military roles evolved during the Cold War and the US military today - in particular, women’s defense roles. Her research specializes in the role of servicewomen in the U.S. military. Dr. Roth released Her Cold War: Women in the U.S. Military, 1945–1980 on September 30th of this year.
thedrive

Latest Images Of Russia’s Checkmate Fighter Shows Us Just How Big It Really Is (Updated)

Russia has billed the Checkmate as a light fighter, but that isn't really the case. Some four months since it was officially unveiled, another glut of promotional material has been released relating to the Sukhoi Checkmate ahead of its official foreign debut at the Dubai Airshow next week. Also known as the Light Tactical Aircraft, or LTS in Russian, what we've seen now reveals a fighter that’s substantially bigger than we might have imagined, at least in comparison to the Su-57 Felon. Seeing the two planes alongside each other provides our best view so far of the enigmatic Checkmate fighter project and evidence that this is really more of a medium fighter than a true light combat jet.
americanmilitarynews.com

US Navy reveals what submarine crashed into near China

The unknown object that U.S. Navy submarine USS Connecticut (SSN-22) struck in the South China Sea on October 2 was an underwater mountain, according to a recently concluded investigation reported by USNI News on Monday. On Monday, the U.S. 7th Fleet confirmed in a statement to USNI News that the...
Popular Mechanics

This Photo Sums Up America’s Advantage Over China in the Indo-Pacific

The U.S., U.K., Australia, and Japan recently participated in a giant naval exercise. The Maritime Partnership Exercise 2021 included three aircraft carriers from three different countries. Russia and China mirrored the exercise one day later off the coast of Japan. Navies from four of the largest democracies in the world...
americanmilitarynews.com

Lockheed Martin and Verizon to partner to develop 5G tech for the military

The world’s largest defense contractor is working with the United States’ largest wireless provider to develop technology for a military 5G mobile network. Announced on Tuesday, the agreement between Lockheed Martin and Verizon comes after the two companies linked a commercial 5G mobile network with a military communications network used by fighter jets to send and receive targeting coordinates.
