Premier League

Premier League clubs oppose FIFA bid for biennial World Cups

Derrick
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Premier League clubs united in their opposition to plans for...

www.thederrick.com

boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Women’s World Title Fight Sees Brutal Standing Knock Out

Incredible scenes took place a short time ago in the UK. A world title fight involving Terri Harper of the UK and new champion Alycia Baumgardner of the USA ended in a knock out that saw Harper stopped on her feet:. (Hat tip DAZN):. Stunning stuff. Afterwards it was confirmed...
COMBAT SPORTS
KEYT

FIFA wraps second set of visits to potential World Cup hosts

SEATTLE (AP) — FIFA and CONCACAF are inching closer to making the final call on which cities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico will host matches for the 2026 World Cup, with decisions expected sometime next spring. The FIFA and CONCACAF delegation has wrapped up its second set of site visits in Seattle, which is seen as one of the strongest candidates for hosting matches. FIFA chief tournaments and events officer Colin Smith says all site visits should be completed by the end of November, with a decision expected sometime toward the end of March or early April.
FIFA
goal.com

Who are the penalty takers for each of the Premier League clubs?

Here's what you need to know about which players are their club's dedicated penalty-kick takers, as well as some deputy options for your fantasy team. Premier League Fantasy Football enthusiasts will be eager to fill their team with the best penalty takers in order to earn maximum points in the event of a spot-kick being awarded.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Multiple Premier League Clubs Chase Dusan Vlahovic

One of the top names to monitor for Premier League clubs that are already looking ahead to the transfer market is Dusan Vlahovic. Vlahovic has been getting attention from some major clubs as one of the best young strikers in the world. With his contract looking to run out soon, clubs will certainly be trying to bring the star player in January.
PREMIER LEAGUE
insidersport.com

Ooredoo sponsors upcoming FIFA World Cup and FIFA Arab Cup Qatar

FIFA has announced Ooredoo as the official Middle East & Africa telecommunications operator of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021. In collaboration with the telecommunications operator, Ooredoo’s decision to support these major events looks to strengthen its ‘long-standing’ commitment to FIFA. Nick Brown,...
FIFA
Yardbarker

Chelsea Learn 2022/23 Premier League Dates Ahead of Qatar World Cup

Chelsea have learned the dates for the 2022/23 Premier League season, which is set to be interrupted with the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Blues will be hoping to be reigning Champions going into next season, currently sitting top of the Premier League but there is still a long way to go.
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

NBC bids to renew Premier League rights

Following up on the news we reported yesterday that ESPN bid on the U.S. rights to the Premier League, the bidding war is heating up. Today, we can confirm another entry. NBC bids to renew Premier League rights, too. However, NBC Sports is taking nothing for granted, its chairman revealed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsene Wenger responds to ‘emotional’ criticism of biennial World Cups plan

The opposition to biennial World Cups is an “emotional” response, according to Arsene Wenger.The former Arsenal manager, now the chief of global football development at Fifa is leading a consultation on a new international men’s calendar from 2024.It includes controversial proposals for a major tournament every June and cutting the gap between World Cups from four years to two.Uefa has repeatedly expressed its opposition to the proposals, with the confederation’s president Aleksander Ceferin even saying European countries could boycott biennial World Cups.European Leagues – a body which includes the Premier League as a member – and the European Club Association...
UEFA
SB Nation

Premier League confirm 2022-23 schedule, six-week break for winter World Cup

We’re not even halfway through the 2021-22 Premier League season, but the schedule for next season has already been firmed up and announced. Usually this doesn’t happen until the spring, but this early announcement was necessitated by FIFA’s still-flabbergasting decision to not only award the 2022 World Cup to Qatar, but agree to hold it in the winter (because, you know, it’s very hot in the summer in Qatar and air-conditioned open-air stadiums were an hilarious pipedream).
UEFA
primenewsghana.com

Today's top sports stories: Black Stars-South Africa set for World Cup qualifying showdown, Premier League clubs oppose FIFA's World Cup plan ... plus more

Catch up on some of the sports stories you may have missed on Primenewsghana. Milovan Rajevac expressed disappointment with mistakes by the Black Stars defence as Ghana's World Cup hopes suffered a setback against Ethiopia. The Premier League has confirmed the dates for the 2022/23 season, which will fit around...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Kevin De Bruyne believes biennial World Cup is ‘not a bad idea’

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has thrown his weight behind Arsene Wenger’s proposal to hold the World Cup every two years, claiming it is “not a bad idea”. The former Arsenal manager, who is now the chief of global football development at FIFA, is leading a consultation on a new international men’s calendar from 2024.
UEFA
Time Out Global

Croatia qualifies for the 2022 FIFA World Cup!

Croatia has secured its place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, following a 1-0 match against Russia. The match was played today at a very rainy Poljud Stadium in Split, Croatia with the "Vatreni" coming out on top following 94 minutes of gameplay. In the 81st minute, Russia's Fedor Kudryashov deflected a ball from Croatia's Borna Sosa into their own net.
FIFA

