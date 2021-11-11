ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ketr.org

Peak Fall Colors Expected At Cooper Lake State Park This Weekend

Steve Killian, superintendent at Cooper Lake State Park, says fall colors from the thousands of trees at the park should be at their peak this weekend (Nov. 12-14). Among the programs this weekend is a Photography Walk at 10 a.m. Sunday at the South Sulphur Unit of the park.
COOPER, TX
mendofever.com

MendoMoments: Fall Colors in Ukiah’s Downtown

This summer was long, hot, and, dry. The color spectrum seemed to stagnate and present to this reporter a small array of crackly browns, meek greens of thirsty foliage, and the mirthless blue of a cloudless sky. My wife and I met friends for dinner in Ukiah’s downtown recently and...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Fall Foliage Report: Color Not Likely To Last Much Longer

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s time to start saying goodbye to the beautiful fall colors. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says the hues are starting to fade in much of our area. The fall foliage report says nearly all the color is gone in Westmoreland and Somerset counties, and the color in the rest of the Pittsburgh area will hang on for only a few more days. Weather has slowed transition, leading to lengthening of peak conditions through part of PA. PA’s southern Appalachians are awash with color. Fall scenery persists in western half, while southeast is just beginning to shine. Week 5 #PAFallFoliage report ➡️ https://t.co/rNngtvG9MH pic.twitter.com/AIhqO8B9Wf — PA Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (@DCNRnews) October 28, 2021 Because of above average temperatures, fall colors were slow to bloom this season, and now the DCNR says freezing overnight temperatures this week will likely cause all the vibrant leaves to drop from trees — especially in Washington, Greene and Fayette counties. The report says, “Fall color has been uniquely beautiful and long-lived, but is not likely to last much longer.” You can read the full report here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC4 Columbus

Fall colors peaking two weeks later than usual

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — This may be the best weekend to view peak fall colors in Ohio, under bright, sunny skies, with light winds and crisp fall weather. We should take into account that this is an unusual situation, considering we are a week into November. The late and patchy color change is due to the warmest October in 74 years that delayed the display, which is driven by shorter daylight, longer, cooler night, and moisture.
COLUMBUS, OH
KARK 4 News

Arkansas fall colors can be seen from space!

Now that parts of the Natural State are experiencing peak foliage, the bright reds, oranges, and yellows are visible from space! The image below was taken from a satellite on Monday, November 8th. Monday was the perfect day because we had completely sunny skies overhead.
ASTRONOMY
Ukiah Daily Journal

Gardening: Enjoy the beauty and science behind fall colors

The brilliant fall color in our landscapes is a magical transformation that happens each year. And the science behind it is just as intriguing. Each fall, as the days shorten, our deciduous trees and shrubs begin this transformation. The plants produce less of the chlorophyll that gives leaves their normal green color. The existing chlorophyll starts breaking down, revealing the underlying pigments of yellow, red or orange.
GARDENING
kciiradio.com

Southeast Iowa in Full Fall Color this Weekend

Peak fall color season has finally come to southeast Iowa. The sixth fall color report released by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources states that the landscape in southeast Iowa is changing fairly quickly. While some green is still showing, oak trees are changing and urban maples are showing many colors to provide a colorful view. Northeast Iowa has been in peak season since mid-October and there is still plenty to see. The DNR says that vibrant colors are in abundance along the Mississippi River and it’s unusual to see this much leaf cover this late into the season with oak trees showing red, brown and bronze. Peak viewing season for southeast Iowa is predicted to end after this weekend.
IOWA STATE
Washington Post

Cherry trees at the Tidal Basin are approaching peak fall color

Cherry blossoms steal the show every spring, but fall foliage at the Tidal Basin is also beautiful and often overlooked. During early November, gorgeous shades of red and yellow paint the cherry trees along the water’s edge. And without thousands of cherry blossom spectators, the Tidal Basin is surprisingly peaceful to visit.
LIFESTYLE

