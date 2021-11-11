By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s time to start saying goodbye to the beautiful fall colors. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says the hues are starting to fade in much of our area. The fall foliage report says nearly all the color is gone in Westmoreland and Somerset counties, and the color in the rest of the Pittsburgh area will hang on for only a few more days. Weather has slowed transition, leading to lengthening of peak conditions through part of PA. PA’s southern Appalachians are awash with color. Fall scenery persists in western half, while southeast is just beginning to shine. Week 5 #PAFallFoliage report ➡️ https://t.co/rNngtvG9MH pic.twitter.com/AIhqO8B9Wf — PA Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (@DCNRnews) October 28, 2021 Because of above average temperatures, fall colors were slow to bloom this season, and now the DCNR says freezing overnight temperatures this week will likely cause all the vibrant leaves to drop from trees — especially in Washington, Greene and Fayette counties. The report says, “Fall color has been uniquely beautiful and long-lived, but is not likely to last much longer.” You can read the full report here.

