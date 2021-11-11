ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silverton, CO

‘NIGHT PASSAGE’

130 YEARS AGO From the Nov. 12, 1886 edition of the (Ouray) Solid Muldoon:...

Julius Jones is scheduled to be executed today and Oklahoma's governor has still not decided if he will commute the death sentence

(CNN) — Julius Jones is scheduled to be executed today at 4 p.m. CT unless Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt grants him clemency. Even as the clock is winding down, the Republican governor has still not said whether he will accept a recommendation from the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, which voted 3-1 on November 1 to commute Jones' sentence to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
