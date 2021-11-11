ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

The new Coal Bank

silvertonstandard.com
 7 days ago

The new Coal Bank Café is open. This picture of the site was probably from...

www.silvertonstandard.com

Comments / 0

Related
yourmoney.com

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards

Amazon blamed the high cost of processing payments for the decision. Online card payments attract a range of fees including interchange fees and other transaction charges. The email to Amazon customers said: “Starting 19 January 2022, we will unfortunately no longer accept Visa credit cards issued in the UK, due to the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions.”
BUSINESS
beyondthecreek.com

Attention Anti-Maskers – Enjoy Shopping at Target!

Despite a Contra Costa health order mandating indoor masking in most public places, including retail shops such as Target, I was surprised to recently see maskless people at the Walnut Creek Target. These weren’t masks hanging below their face people either, absolutely no masks. Considering the amount of employees milling about I was curious how these people could freely shop. So at the register I asked what the policy was and one employee told me they, despite the indoor mask order, can only suggest that people wear masks. That’s all.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
bigblueunbiased.com

Stimulus Check: $600 And $1,200 Checks Are Being Sent, Is One Yours?

When some Americans check their bank accounts in a few days, they will be pleasantly surprised. Checks in the amounts of $600 and $1,200 are being sent to people who aren’t expecting them. The Department of Agriculture will distribute these checks to a specific group. A $700 million plan includes...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamburgers#Caf#Hotdogs#Coal Bank Caf
Sentinel-Echo

Hometown Bank opens new location in London

Hometown Bank celebrated their second London location on Main Street with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday. Hometown Bank is a full service bank with a drive-through with an ATM at their new location. Joining the festivities were members of the London Laurel Chamber of Commerce with Mayor Troy Rudder cutting the ribbon.
LONDON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
AFP

Workers at US tractor maker John Deere end strike

Workers at US farm machinery manufacturer John Deere on Wednesday ended a mass strike launched last month, after reaching a collective deal with management that includes a wage hike, the United Auto Workers union said. The strikers will return to work Thursday morning, the UAW said in a statement. Some 10,000 employees across 14 facilities launched their industrial action on October 14 in protest at new terms negotiated with the group's management. Workers complained that proposed salary increases were insufficient given that the company reported profits of $1.7 billion in the most recent quarter.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

Fastest-Growing (and Shrinking) Clean Energy Jobs

Clean energy is a growth industry, and increasingly so, but the COVID-19 pandemic year of 2020 saw the clean energy workforce shrink by 3.73% from the previous year, according to preliminary data from the 2021 U.S. Energy Employment Report, as analyzed by E2, a nonpartisan group that advocates for environmental and economic policies. The gain […]
INDUSTRY
AFP

China's struggling Huarong secures $6.6 billion lifeline

Cash-strapped debt collector Huarong Asset Management has announced plans to raise $6.6 billion by selling shares and divesting more assets as the deeply indebted Chinese state-owned firm tries to stay afloat. The rescue plan, made in an overnight Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, will see the firm sell some 41.2 billion shares to investors led by Citic Group at 1.02 yuan apiece. The news came as real estate giant Evergrande, whose struggles to address a swollen debt pile has fanned fears about the Chinese property sector, announced it was raising $273 million by selling its remaining stake in film production and streaming company HengTen Networks. Hong Kong-based Allied Resources Investment Holdings snapped up HengTen for HK$1.28 a share, a 24 percent discount on its Wednesday close, according to a filing with Hong Kong's stock exchange.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

Coal stocks, carbon prices tell the COP26 story; plus, the G20 needs an emergency meeting

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights Everyone has their opinion of how much China and India’s 11th-hour sabotage of the COP26 conference communique set back coal reduction efforts in Glasgow over the weekend, but for those voting with their money, coal stocks tell the story. Despite international cries that changing the wording from “phase out” […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Why Morgan Stanley Is Bullish On Battery Pure-Play FREYR

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) has a unique combination of geographic and technological advantages to commercialize renewable batteries at scale, according to Morgan Stanley. The FREYR Analyst: Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas has rated the stock “Overweight” and assigned a 12-month price target of $18 a share. The FREYR Thesis: Jonas...
MARKETS
Reuters

China's JD.com reports 25% jump in quarterly revenue

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com Inc reported on Thursday a 25.5% rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by sustained demand for online shopping. People shopped heavily online during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, benefiting e-commerce companies and they continue to see higher demand due to widespread outbreaks of the contagious Delta and other variants globally.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Commodity stocks weigh on FTSE 100; Playtech jumps on takeover bid

Nov 18 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 fell on Thursday as oil and mining majors were hit by weaker commodity prices, while online gambling software developer Playtech jumped after receiving a third takeover bid in the past two months. The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.2% in morning trade, with oil...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy