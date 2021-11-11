Sunsets and sunrises

See the ‘Beaver Moon’ shine brightly over LA along with the most epic lunar eclipse of the century. kygazers will be over the moon to hear that this week they’ll be in for a celestial double act as the bright ‘ Beaver Moon ‘ inches towards peak fullness on Wednesday night and almost completely disappears into the Earth’s shadow before dawn on Friday, November 19. This near-total lunar eclipse will last 3 hours, 28 minutes, and 23 seconds (a total eclipse usually lasts around 6 hours), making it the longest partial eclipse in 580 years, according to Space.com .

