ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sunsets and sunrises

silvertonstandard.com
 7 days ago

Sunsets and sunrises haven been especially spectacular since...

www.silvertonstandard.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lassen County News

What a beautiful sunset!

Mother Nature provided a spectacular sunset last week for Lassen County residents. Cindie Williams, who lives near Emerson Lake on the Diamond Mountain Golf Course, captured this lovely image to share with our readers. Photo by Cindie Williams.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
communityadvocate.com

Sunset over Sandra Pond

WESTBOROUGH – A Westborough photographer snapped a brilliant image of dark clouds rolling over Sandra Pond in Westborough at sunset last month. George Fortier Jr. took this photo on Oct. 1. Do you have a photo you would like to share with the Community Advocate? Send it to us at...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Secret LA

Catch The Full ‘Beaver Moon’ And Longest Lunar Eclipse In 580 Years This Friday

See the ‘Beaver Moon’ shine brightly over LA along with the most epic lunar eclipse of the century. kygazers will be over the moon to hear that this week they’ll be in for a celestial double act as the bright ‘ Beaver Moon ‘ inches towards peak fullness on Wednesday night and almost completely disappears into the Earth’s shadow before dawn on Friday, November 19. This near-total lunar eclipse will last 3 hours, 28 minutes, and 23 seconds (a total eclipse usually lasts around 6 hours), making it the longest partial eclipse in 580 years, according to Space.com .
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunset
county10.com

#Snapped: Golden Sunrise

Wind River Country is wild and beautiful – and we get to call it home! Wind River Visitor’s Council is proud to bring you #Snapped photos on County 10. Submit a snap taken in Fremont County by using this form. Jedadiah Meeks took some great photos of those famous Wyoming...
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
fmtn.org

Sunrise Walk

Some of the wildlife in Animas Park are most interesting just at sunrise. Come walk the park trails and enjoy the beginning of the day on a refreshing fall morning. Coffee and hot chocolate will be ready at the nature center when we begin; bring your own breakfast munchies for the trail walk if you wish. Dress warmly and bring binoculars if you have them. No pets, please.
FARMINGTON, NM
sportdiver.com

Dive In With Sunset Caribe!

Dive into the crystal-clear waters of Belize! Starting at $1,329 per person, Sunset Caribe is offering 4-7 nights of all-inclusive diving packages. Sunset Caribe has partnered with a 5-star PADI Dive Center to bring you 4-7 nights of all inclusive diving packages. From brilliantly colored coral reefs, home to over 500 species of fish and over 100 species of coral; to the Blue Hole, one of the best-known dive sites in the world, divers are sure to be delighted. After a full day of diving, return to your private condo and enjoy a dip in our hot tub overlooking the sunset views.
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy