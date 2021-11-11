Jason Ebelheiser doing

An instrumental electronic track full of color and interesting shifts, “Here and Now” shows the engaging songwriting of Jason Anthony Gomez. Pulsing piano and reflective lo-fi percussion resemble raindrops, building quaintly and breezily prior to a darker shift past the one-minute mark. The initial bouncier, effervescent qualities return shortly thereafter, then accompanied by spacey, eerie synth-laden resonance. Melodically and atmospherically, “Here and Now” makes a strong impression.
