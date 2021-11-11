ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Ebelheiser doing

silvertonstandard.com
 7 days ago

Jason Ebelheiser doing what a Jason Ebelheiser Does....

www.silvertonstandard.com

The Berrics Canteen

Zane Timpson Has Passed Away At 26 Years Old

Zane Timpson has passed away at 26 years old. The devasting news was confirmed by Jordan Maxham via Instagram. The Heroin Skateboards pro was born and raised in Leucadia, California, and moved to San Francisco in 2013 and stayed there for nearly seven years. Most recently he called Encinitas home.
ENCINITAS, CA
thebrag.com

Brass Against singer apologises for urinating on fans face

The Welcome to Rockville Festival held at Daytona National Speedway (in Florida, no less) was a night to remember. Especially for the ‘lucky’ man who had his face urinated on by Brass Against lead singer Sophia Urista. For context, in a now viral video Urista can be seen telling the...
obscuresound.com

Jason Anthony Gomez – “Here and Now”

An instrumental electronic track full of color and interesting shifts, “Here and Now” shows the engaging songwriting of Jason Anthony Gomez. Pulsing piano and reflective lo-fi percussion resemble raindrops, building quaintly and breezily prior to a darker shift past the one-minute mark. The initial bouncier, effervescent qualities return shortly thereafter, then accompanied by spacey, eerie synth-laden resonance. Melodically and atmospherically, “Here and Now” makes a strong impression.
sportswar.com

Thank you Jason!

Inside VT Wrestling is back for 2021-22 - Episode 104 with Robie. -- Jason Bryant 11/04/2021 1:43PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
101x.com

Jason is Back! (On Monday)

It is our final day having our pal Matt Bearden on while Jason is on vacation. Don’t worry, Jason is officially back on Monday for more fun times with the Dick man and friends! Thanks everyone for sticking with us and supporting both Jason and Matt. Please continue to follow Matt on his 101x journey through his show with CJ Morgan from 3-7pm!
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Jason Halogen's Ruxpin in the Attic

Acclaimed multi-instrumentalist and Jason Halogen (The Luxury and The Halogens) just released his debut solo album, "Disasterpiece Theatre" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song "Ruxpin in the Attic". Here is the story:. Ruxpin is one of two tunes on the album where my prog-pop...
Wesleyan Argus

The Intersection of Music and Justice: An Interview with Jason Torello

If you saw “Echoes of Attica,” a play about the 1971 prison uprising put on by the Center for the Arts earlier this semester, the music probably stood out to you. From rap to gospel, lyric and melody filled the courtyard of the CFA, bringing colorful sounds to the gray stone of the brutalist scene.
101x.com

Jason Has Gone Viral!

Jason is back but you know who isn’t? The Longhorns… boo… I know, too soon. All jokes aside, Jason took Nick to the UT game this past weekend to enjoy what they thought would be a smooth victory against Kansas. Unfortunately, the curse of Jason Dick is real and the Longhorns were once again defeated. Jason decided to document one Kansas fan’s excitement from the stand on Twitter which has since then become “viral”. What should he do with his new internet fame?
