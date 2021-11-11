Jason Ebelheiser doing

Jason is back but you know who isn’t? The Longhorns… boo… I know, too soon. All jokes aside, Jason took Nick to the UT game this past weekend to enjoy what they thought would be a smooth victory against Kansas. Unfortunately, the curse of Jason Dick is real and the Longhorns were once again defeated. Jason decided to document one Kansas fan’s excitement from the stand on Twitter which has since then become “viral”. What should he do with his new internet fame?

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO