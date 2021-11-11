LOOKING BACK

John Kelly served as Donald Trump's White House chief of staff for 17 months, and after parting ways with the Republican president, the retired Marine general said very little about his former boss and place of employment. His reticence did not last. Business Insider reported this week:. John Kelly, Donald...
GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger declined to say if he would rule out voting for Trump in 2024. Raffensperger said the next election is "so far out in the future" and he hasn't "even thought about that." Trump reportedly pressured Raffensperger to "find" 11,780 votes in Georgia to overturn...
To date, online betting markets have not lived up to their initial hype. The idea was that the wisdom of the masses, manifested through real investments in predictions, might offer guidance on the most likely outcomes of various scenarios. In practice, though, these markets have often followed the conventional wisdom, not led it. That said, they can be useful as a benchmark for that sentiment, like so:
Members of the House Freedom Caucus sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warning that they will vote against government funding bills while President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates within the federal government and private sector remain in place.
The self-proclaimed "shaman" whose bare chest and horned fur headgear made him the face of the January 6 assault on the US Capitol was sentenced Wednesday to 41 months in prison. One assailant, Scott Fairlamb of New Jersey, was sentenced in early November to 41 months in prison after pleading guilty for his part in the attack and for assaulting a police officer.
Unraveling viral disinformation and explaining where it came from, the harm it's causing, and what we should do about it. The FBI has raided the home of a Republican election official in Colorado accused of facilitating the leak of sensitive election data to QAnon influencer Ron Watkins. The raid on...
Americans’ confidence in President Joe Biden’s mental fitness is declining as he nears a full year in office, a new poll shows. The Morning Consult/Politico poll, released Wednesday, shows that just 44% believe that Biden, who turns 79 on Saturday, is “stable,” while 50% said the opposite. The gap widened...
Texas senator Ted Cruz was mocked mercilessly on Twitter after he tweeted a line from a limerick attacking president Joe Biden’s travel plan.“There once was a man from Nantucket,” the Republican senator tweeted on Tuesday, while sharing a report of the president’s plan to spend his Thanksgiving holiday on the island of Nantucket.There once was a man from Nantucket…. https://t.co/hPcMnwlQxR— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 16, 2021Although Mr Cruz did not complete the limerick, Twitter users took it upon themselves to form their own limericks to mock the senator’s previous antecedents.Author Cliff Schecter, in a reference to Mr Cruz’s February trip...
Former President Donald Trump responded to reports that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell attempted to block him from attending President Joe Biden's inauguration, saying that he never had plans to attend.
A federal agency that was run by a college friend of Jared Kushner and assigned $100 million to spend on fixing the Covid supply chain crunch has so far failed to invest a single dime, according to a new government watchdog report. In 2020, the Trump administration directed the International...
