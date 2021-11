DENVER (CBS4)– More than two dozen families in Denver celebrated Adoption Day on Friday. One couple welcomed their third adopted child since the pandemic began. (credit: CBS) Luka first came into their lives when he was just 2 days old. (credit: CBS) “He’s so good-natured, he just fits in without ever trying… he just helps by being there,” said Luka’s father. (credit: CBS) In all, 27 families adopted 31 children on Friday. There are nearly 400 children in Colorado who need adoptive homes. CBS4 Wednesday’s Child reporter Mekialaya White hosted the event in Denver Juvenile Court.

DENVER, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO