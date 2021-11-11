CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

Practical tools to help you bring your conscience to work

upenn.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn essential guide for standing up for your values at work, the new book “The Conscience Code: Lead with Your Values. Advance Your Career” offers a practical, step-by-step guide for taking on difficult ethical challenges when an employee’s core values are challenged. Written by G. Richard Shell, the Thomas...

penntoday.upenn.edu

Comments / 0

Related
powerofpositivity.com

15 Mantras to Help You Find Balance Between Home and Work

Many people want to find balance between home and work, but few know how to make it happen. By finding ways to negotiate the thin line between work and play, you can improve your mental health. Plus, you can enjoy life and spend quality time with your loved ones once you master this balancing act.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
inforisktoday.com

Cover Your Bases: Best Practices for Protecting Remote Work

Around the world, companies and institutions have had to upscale their virtual private networks (VPNs), adopt cloud-based workplace applications at record speed, and make several rapidfire decisions to better enable their teams. But this sudden transition to remote work has raised an important question: how can we effectively secure our remote workforces?
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wharton School#Shell#Coursera
TechRadar

The tools you need to supercharge your hybrid working experience

It's perhaps fair to say that the shift towards hybrid working, as in splitting your time between the office and being at home, did catch some of us by surprise. But with global lockdowns caused by the pandemic taking force, many workers had to construct or build home working set-ups for the first time, often using whatever hardware and software they had at their disposal.
COMPUTERS
nojitter.com

Ignite Insight: Bringing Your Inauthentic Self to Work

Let me start by saying: I love technology, and I am super excited with the 2.3 zillion announcements Microsoft made on Day 1 of Ignite. I start here because I want you to interpret my upcoming comments as thought-provoking, not as solely being negative. People with journalistic credentials will summarize...
COMPUTERS
Inc.com

3 Mantras to Help You Recover From a Bad Day at Work

Even if you're passionate about your job, get energy from the people you work with, and believe in your company's mission, you can experience a bad day. Maybe your morning starts off with a handful of hiccups and your productivity and focus are disrupted. Or maybe you had to deal with a frustrated client or customer who said something that made you angry.
JOBS
littlepinkbook.com

Essential Strategies To Help With Work Stress And Improve Your Work-Life Balance

Essential Strategies To Help With Work Stress And Improve Your Work-Life Balance. As we head into winter, a lot of us are starting to brace ourselves for hard times ahead. This time of year is always tough as the weather gets worse, the days get shorter, and we must worry about cold and flu season in addition to the escalating work demands that always seem to accompany the build-up to the holiday season. Anyone with kids will tell you that trying to keep your family healthy at this time of year is always an uphill struggle, and there are rising energy bills to worry about. In short, you don’t need a pandemic to be stressed at this time of year.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
morningbrew.com

Is your garment eco-friendly? A new transparency tool helps shoppers find out

“Sustainable” can mean many things in retail. Fashion tech startup Resonance wants to break down each piece of the garment puzzle for consumers with its new AI and blockchain-powered transparency tool, One.Code. Rebecca Minkoff is the first to use One.Code, but Resonance said it will introduce at least 25 other...
APPAREL
Montgomery Advertiser

Social Security can help you start or return to work

If you rely on Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments or Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits and want to start or return to work, we can help. Ticket to Work (Ticket) is a program that supports career development for SSDI beneficiaries and SSI recipients who want to work and progress toward financial independence. The Ticket program is free and voluntary. Learn more about the Ticket to Work program at www.ssa.gov/work or call the Ticket to Work Help Line at 1-866-968-7842 or 1-866-833-2967 (TTY) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.
ECONOMY
MedicalXpress

New study finds single molecule within a specific plant used by Native Americans can treat both pain and diarrhea

In a University of California, Irvine-led study, researchers revealed a striking pattern following a functional screen of extracts from plants collected in Muir Woods National Monument, in coastal redwood forest land in California. They found that plants with a long history of use by Native Americans as topical analgesics were often also used as gastrointestinal aids.
WILDLIFE
Daily Mail

Blind woman who gained her sight at 36 after cutting-edge eye surgery details her struggle to 're-learn how the world worked' - as she admits she had an 'identity crisis' after seeing herself in the mirror for the first time

A woman who spent her entire life being blind was suddenly able to see after undergoing life-changing eye surgery when she was 36 years old, but she has admitted that 're-learning and understanding how the world worked' was a lot harder than she ever imagined it would be. Olivia Durant,...
HEALTH
autodealertodaymagazine.com

The Tool to Help You Bring Business in After the Chip Shortage

All of us car enthusiasts love to help customers find the right cars for them. What many dealers don't realize, though, is that even during low inventory times, they have the resources needed to boost their car and service sales. The key is their customer relationship management (CRM) system. Why...
CARS
windowscentral.com

Microsoft Teams' new analytics tool will help you monitor call quality like never before

Microsoft introduced Real-Time Call Quality Analytics (RTA) capabilities to Teams on September 30, 2021 via public preview. The Real-Time Call Quality Analytics dashboard will provide analysis in, as the title states, real-time, meaning administrators don't have to wait to gather essential intel. The dashboard offers information ranging from bitrate and...
SOFTWARE
Business Insider

3 mantras to help you rebound and refocus after a bad day at work

Anyone can experience a bad day at work, even if you enjoy your job and the people you work with. To move forward after a bad day, try to make steady progress instead of aiming for perfection. Focus your energy on what you can control and change instead of what...
JOBS
newyorkcitynews.net

11 Things to Do When You Feel Overwhelmed by Your Work load

Everyone can agree we are living in stressful times right now, and with our changing and uncertain circumstances it is easy to feel overwhelmed and lost. Statistically, in 2020 Americans reported the collective highest stress levels in almost fifteen years, which was unanimously due to the global pandemic that introduced new restrictions and fears. Now, in 2021, the world is still feeling many of the effects of 2020, as health restrictions, remote work, increased social distancing, and an inability to return to life completely as normal have continued this year. If you feel overwhelmed in your personal, social, or work life it is completely understandable. However, you surely also want to know how to fix your feelings of overwhelm to get yourself back to normal levels of productivity. We have asked top industry professionals what they recommend for anyone who feels overwhelmed by their workload, and have compiled their responses for a one-stop shop for advice on how to resolve your stress. Keep reading to learn what measures you can take to stop feeling overwhelmed at work!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy