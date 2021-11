The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns have won seven straight games and are currently ranked No. 24 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll. With four games remaining on the regular season schedule, the Ragin’ Cajuns are already bowl eligible. The question is where will Billy Napier’s team go bowling? The overwhelming belief right now is that the Ragin’ Cajuns will make the short drive to New Orleans.

