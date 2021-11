Looking toward Redwood Street from the back of Welcome Inn, you are looking due North. Now with sunlight blazing from behind, anyone entering through the front door is just a dark silhouette. It was just that sort of day when the door flew open and a figure burst through the front door of Welcome Inn, naturally everyone turned to look. What they saw was most definitely the figure of a female, in fact, it was a female with hips cocked and rocking, arms pumping and displaying a vee sign. . . Omie had arrived. The patrons twisted in their seats. What was happening here? Two steps in from the door the start of a cheer yell began. Omei. . . Behrns. . . IS. . . THE. . . TOP. . . SHOOTER. . . OF. . . WELCOME INN TEAM 2, Yahoo!

