From Diana Taur: Greenwood Preschool Back In-Person & Enrolling. Did you know that Greenwood Preschool classes are back in the classroom? The Greenwood teaching team offers learning and care predominantly outside for children ages two through five on weekday mornings. Jessica Ballard has assembled an extraordinary program. The preschool is currently experiencing low enrollment. The ongoing pandemic and the lack of after-school care are some of the reasons for the low enrollment. I encourage parents with children ages zero to five to call the preschool (877-3361) and be counted. It’s important that the preschool is aware of all the families interested in attending in the future or when these conditions change. Please help spread the word. We need more students to be able to keep our preschool. It’s that simple.

ELK, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO