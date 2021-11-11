CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The French Dispatch' is an absolute delight and plainly brilliant

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWes Anderson is maybe at the point where he can do anything and everything he wants, and Exhibit A is The French Dispatch, a movie he’s explicitly said he just wanted to fit as much fun stuff into as he could. And if that results in a film that’s close to...

hebronhawkeye.com

“The French Dispatch” is another colorful Wes Anderson piece

Wes Anderson is known for his unique and colorful films. The way he directs his projects requires rewatch after rewatch to completely grasp Anderson’s reasoning behind every directing decision. His most recent film, “The French Dispatch” follows his typical speed and does not allow viewers to look away. Released Oct....
MOVIES
irvineweekly.com

Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch: Visually Dazzling, Emotionally Devoid

You only have to watch a few seconds of Wes Anderson‘s The French Dispatch to know who’s pulling the strings. Reminiscent of J.D. Salinger or Anthony Trollope – two writers whose books possess distinct airs, whimsical personalities and cursory speech patterns – Anderson’s cinematic realm is populated with naturally gifted, overly-poised but deeply neurotic characters who scurry and flit through their lives without ever stopping to reflect on them. They’re not necessarily multifaceted, but they do speak to the obsessive nature of human frailty.
MOVIES
Vulture

Fisher Stevens on The French Dispatch, Climate Change, and Getting Yelled at on Succession

Two decades ago, Fisher Stevens thought he would be producing Noah Baumbach’s The Squid and the Whale with Wes Anderson — but it didn’t work out. But the process did kick off a friendship and roles for Stevens in films like Isle of Dogs and The Grand Budapest Hotel, both directed by Anderson. “For The Grand Budapest Hotel, he said, ‘Why don’t you come over and play a concierge?’” Fisher recalls in a recent conversation with Vulture. “I actually just got back about ten days ago from working with him again in Spain. I love his movies and I love him.”
CELEBRITIES
flix66.com

The French Dispatch Movie Review

Starring: Benicio Del Toro, Adrian Brody, Frances McDormand,. Wes Anderson is a unique ateur who loves symmetry, organization, elaborate set designs, dry humor, quirky characters, and did I mention symmetry? THE FRENCH DISPATCH is Wes Anderson’s most recent exploration of life as a love letter to journalism through a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city.
MOVIES
Harvard Crimson

‘The French Dispatch’ Proves Aesthetics are Important

Timothée Chalamet and Lyna Jhoudri in Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch." By Courtesy of Festival de Cannes. Wes Anderson’s distinct filmmaking style remains dreamy. His latest film “The French Dispatch,” which The Crimson reviewed at Cannes, is set in the fictional town of Ennui-Sur-Blasé, France. In this fanciful setting, a group of writers’ stories for the film’s fictional eponymous newspaper come to life after the death of their beloved editor-in-chief, Arthur Howitzer Jr. (Bill Murray). Anderson structures his film as a theatrical anthology featuring three distinct central stories and their writers: “The Concrete Masterpiece” by J.K.L. Berensen (Tilda Swinton), “Revisions to a Manifesto” by Lucinda Krementz (Frances McDormand), and “The Private Dining Room of the Police Commissioner” by Roebuck Wright (Jeffrey Wright). In 108 action-packed, quirky minutes, Anderson pays homage to the exceptional real-life writers and journalists that inspired the film. But the film isn’t just witty and lovable because of its premise: Anderson pays undivided attention to costuming and set design, making “The French Dispatch” an unforgettable tribute.
BEAUTY & FASHION
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Granger on Film: Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' is a wryly charming film

Cannes Film Festival attendees called Wes Anderson’s wryly charming new film a love letter to vintage magazine journalism, specifically The New Yorker — which indeed it is. Set in the fictional French city of Ennui-sur-Blasé, “The French Dispatch” traces its history as a former Sunday supplement to Liberty, Kansas Evening...
MOVIES
ricethresher.org

Review: ‘The French Dispatch’ is a solid but not stellar addition to Wes Anderson’s portfolio

Wes Anderson’s movies exist between disagreement and divisiveness. He’s a filmmaker so distinct and unwavering in his style that you either love him or hate him, but his films aren’t likely to lead to spirited debate. Anderson clicks for some people, and for others he doesn’t. “The French Dispatch” is no different. As a solid but not stellar entry from Anderson, this movie should be enjoyable for fans of his work but an easy skip for his detractors.
MOVIES
unl.edu

Anderson’s ‘French Dispatch’ plays the Ross, ‘Mass’ continues

“The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun,” a romantic comedy/drama anthology film written, directed and produced by Wes Anderson, opens Nov. 5 at Nebraska’s Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center. Also continuing to show is “Mass,” which features a meeting of parents from opposite ends of a school...
LINCOLN, NE
Herald Democrat

'The French Dispatch' serves up humorous and melancholy European tales

"I can no longer imagine being a grown-up in my parents world." The French Dispatch begins with death. Specifically, the demise of Arthur Howitzer Jr. (Bill Murray), the founder and editor of the newspaper The French Dispatch. With him now being deceased, this iconic publication will also soon cease to exist. The issue containing his obituary will also be the final gasp for The French Dispatch. The film that follows, the 10th directorial effort from Wes Anderson, brings to life the segments within that concluding issue, with much of the focus going into three extended stories.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
New University Newspaper

‘The French Dispatch’ Encapsulates Anderson’s Aesthetic But May Not Be The Average Moviegoer’s Cup Of Tea

Wes Anderson returned on Oct. 22 with his eccentric visual and narrative style in his new film “The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun.” The film consists of three different storylines involving the production of an American newspaper’s last issue in France and received high praise from critics for its star-studded cast and Anderson’s distinct aesthetic, but its tone separates it from other lighthearted films at the cinema.
MOVIES
New Times

The French Dispatch is auteur Wes Anderson's love letter to old school journalism

Written and directed by Wes Anderson (Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, Moonrise Kingdom) based on a story by Roman Coppola and Hugo Guinness, The French Dispatch offers three main interconnected plots about The French Dispatch Magazine, a publication from the fictional French city of Ennui-sur-Blasé. (108 min.) Glen Essentially a satirical...
MOVIES
High-Def Digest

Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' Coming to Blu-ray December 28th

Wes Anderson's long-awaited The French Dispatch will go to press on Blu-ray December 28th, 2021. Originally set to release in theaters in July 2020, Wes Anderson's latest tribute to inventively whimsical filmmaking and the power of the press - The French Dispatch was pushed back over a year thanks to the ongoing COVID pandemic. Now after a respectable theatrical outing, you'll be able to bring it home to Blu-ray in a single disc Blu-ray + Digital set as a bonus Christmas gift to yourself on December 28th, 2021.
MOVIES
thehofstrachronicle.com

The newspaper world gets the Wes Anderson treatment in “The French Dispatch”

“The French Dispatch,” the latest film from critically acclaimed director Wes Anderson, was released in theaters on Friday, Oct. 22, and has been a box office hit in the arthouse world. The film, which has been in the works since 2018, features a star-studded cast, including Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton and Timothée Chalamet. The British Film Institute described Anderson’s latest work as a “love letter to journalism,” with it being heavily influenced by the director’s love for the magazine The New Yorker.
MOVIES
openculture.com

Watch Wes Anderson’s Animated Music Video for The French Dispatch, Featuring a Track by Jarvis Cocker

The French Dispatch came out nearly two weeks ago, after having been pushed back more than a year by COVID-19. But delaying the release of a Wes Anderson movie surely counts among the least regrettable harms of the pandemic, which has caused millions of deaths worldwide. Among the lives lost was that of Daniel Bevilacqua, known in France as the chanson singer Christophe. Set in that country — and more specifically, the fictional city of Ennui-sur-Blasé — in the 1960s, The French Dispatch features a reinterpretation of Christophe’s 1965 hit “Aline” that now plays as something of a tribute to the late pop-cultural icon. Sung by Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker, it comes accompanied by the Anderson-directed animated music video above.
MOVIES
signalscv.com

Jed Blaugrund | Review: ‘The French Dispatch’ is pretty…boring

Rated R (Language; Graphic Nudity; Some Sexual References) Starts today at Laemmle Newhall and Regal Edwards Valencia. Wes Anderson makes very specific movies for very specific audiences. Foremost, one has to have a general comfort level with twee, a sort of cloying cuteness that is infuriating to some and catnip to others. One also has to accept the fact that Anderson knows more about popular and literary culture than you do, and he’s prepared to demonstrate just how many ways he can make you feel insufficient and disconnected from upper-crust civilization. For some, this is a learning experience and for others it’s patronizing one-upmanship.
MOVIES
Technician Online

‘The French Dispatch’ pairs French nostalgia with unique storylines

When I first viewed advertisements for Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” I immediately knew it was something I had to see. The film exudes nostalgia, as its poster is an ode to vintage “New Yorker” magazine covers and francophone media influences “Adventures of Tintin” and “Mon Oncle.”. The film documents...
RALEIGH, NC

