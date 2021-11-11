CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'GTA Trilogy': the best 'San Andreas' cheats

By Dave Aubrey (GLHF)
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The legendary trio of Grand Theft Auto games from the PlayStation 2 era has returned in a single package with Grand Theft Auto Trilogy. GTA Trilogy includes Grand Theft Auto III, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas, offering you potentially hundreds of hours to spend driving fast and shooting free in a variety of urban locales.

If you’re eager to jump back into this blast of nostalgia, I can’t blame you, and we have specific unlock times for each platform right here. One of our favorite things about classic GTA games has always been cheats. More health, more guns, tanks, you name it. This is one of the simple pleasures we can derive from Grand Theft Auto, and while GTA Trilogy removes some cheats, many of the very best ones are still there. If causing mayhem is how you get your nostalgia kicks, then you need the cheats we’ve listed below.

These San Andreas console cheats have been confirmed to work on PlayStation 5, and the cheats listed use PlayStation inputs. The equivalent buttons on both Xbox and Nintendo Switch should also activate the same cheats.

How to activate cheats in GTA Trilogy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jMMYv_0ctoe9AE00

Activating cheats in the GTA Trilogy is actually very simple. On PC, you just have to begin typing with your keyboard, and on console, you can just begin inputting the commands below at any point while roaming the open world.

Just keep in mind, you won’t be able to disable any of these cheats — and unfortunately, it’s the messiest cheats that are the most fun. If you want to play around with the cheats below, you should consider either starting a new game, or making a fresh save to not ruin any progress. Some cheats may even disable earning achievements and trophies.

Full Health and Armor

This is a classic. Heal up, and fast.

  • Console: R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
  • PC: HESOYAM

Faster/Slower Gameplay

This pair of cheats can either speed up or slow down the gameplay of San Andreas — and they can be used multiple times, stacking the effect until your game is unplayable. Or you can reverse the effect with the opposite code, of course.

Faster Gameplay

  • Console: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, L2, L1, Square
  • PC: SPEEDITUP

Slower Gameplay

  • Console: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R2, R1
  • PC: SLOWITDOWN

Weapons Sets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ys8qZ_0ctoe9AE00

These cheats give you instant access to a bunch of powerful weapons.

Console

  • R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
  • R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left
  • R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down

PC

  • LXGIWYL
  • PROFESSIONALSKIT
  • UZUMYMW

Infinite Ammo

This one is infinitely useful.

  • Console: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down
  • PC: FULLCLIP

Riot, Armed Pedestrians

Want to cause some real chaos? With the Riot cheat, pedestrians will start fighting cops, and one another. Pair it with the Armed Pedestrians cheat, and chaos erupts throughout the city quickly.

Riot

  • Console: L2, Right, L1, Triangle, Right, Right, R1, L1, Right, L1, L1, L1
  • PC: STATEOFEMERGENCY

Armed Pedestrians

  • Console: Cross, L1, Up, Square, Down, Cross, L2, Triangle, Down, R1, L1, L1
  • PC: FOOOXFT

Max Weapon Stats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HueDd_0ctoe9AE00

If you want to max out your weapon stats immediately, this is the cheat you need.

  • Console: Down, Square, Cross, Left, R1, R2, Left, Down, Down, L1, L1, L1
  • PC: PROFESSIONALKILLER

Big Jump

Do big jumps, like in Crackdown.

  • Console: Up, Up, Triangle, Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, R2, R2
  • PC: KANGAROO

Water Cars

Drive on water. Yes, very useful, thanks.

  • Console: Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Square, R1, R2
  • PC: GKPNMQ

Spawn Tank

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=050ZDS_0ctoe9AE00

Ah, a classic. Spawn the Rhino tank any time you want it.

  • Console: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
  • PC: WPRTON

Spawn Jet

One more classic for the road – the Hydra jet. This will see you flying around San Andreas in style.

  • Console: Triangle, Triangle, Square, Circle, Cross, L1, L1, Down, Up
  • PC: JUMPJET

Written by Dave Aubrey on behalf of GLHF.

