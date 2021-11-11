The Cam Newton and Panthers reunion could be an awkward, but perfect, marriage of desperate parties

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
There’s no way that Cam Newton would come back to a Carolina Panthers team that drafted him, watched as he led them to a Super Bowl and then eventually released him after a reported trade request …

Right?

NOPE. It seems like it could be a possibility! CAM! PANTHERS! REUNITED? MAYBE!

UPDATE: IT’S HAPPENING!

Per the Charlotte Observer, “Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, owner David Tepper and Steven Drummond, the vice president of football operations and senior advisor to the owner, plan to meet with former Panthers’ quarterback Cam Newton Thursday, according to three sources with knowledge of the situation.”

I honestly didn’t see that coming. When we last saw Newton, he had been cut from the New England Patriots and some wondered if his unvaccinated status was part of the reason.

And the end of Newton’s Panthers career was awkward has heck — there were reports Newton had permission to look for a trade in 2020, something the QB denied, saying the franchise “forced” him to seek it. Then? Later in March, he was released.

But when you’ve got this situation, it’s water under the bridge. Especially with this nugget:

Newton presumably still wants a starting job. The Panthers need a quarterback with Sam Darnold injured, and I guess they don’t think XFL MVP PJ Walker is the right answer.

Plus: The Panthers play the Washington Football Team in Week 11, a team coached by … Ron Rivera! You can’t write better storylines. The only issue is Newton didn’t look like the same QB he was in his Carolina prime while he was a Patriot, but hey, maybe he turns back the clock in his old home.

So, yeah. It’ll be awkward for all of one minute if this reunion does happen. Because it actually makes sense in what feels like the rarest of rare situations.

