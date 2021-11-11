Humboldt’s Orion Cosce Announces UFC 271 Bout Against Mike ‘Blood Diamond’ Mathetha, Sets Sights on First UFC Victory

UFC women's flyweight Roxanne Modafferi announced that her upcoming bout with Casey O'Neill at UFC 271 in February will be the last fight of her MMA career. Modafferi made the announcement via the following post on Instagram, revealing the bout with O'Neill would be the 50th fight of her career and ultimately the final one as well. The women's mixed martial arts pioneer fought for Invicta FC, Strikeforce, Cage Warriors, King of the Cage, Ring of Combat, and Jewels over the course of 18+ years. She was a competitor on the 18th and 26th seasons of The Ultimate Fighter and has gone 4-7 in her eleven Octagon appearances holding notable victories over Maycee Barber, Andrea Lee, and Antonia Shevchenko. Modafferi is also a one-time UFC title challenger, losing a unanimous decision to Nicco Montano back at The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale in December 2017 in a bout that determined the inaugural UFC women's flyweight champion.
