Public Safety

Military spouses, veterans report highest losses to employment scams

Salina Post
Salina Post
 4 days ago
A recent Better Business Bureau (BBB) report shed light on those most impacted by employment scams: military spouses and veterans. Military spouses and veterans were both more likely to be victimized than non-military consumers, and more notably, the median dollar loss was significantly higher – nearly double – than those reported...

FOXBusiness

Amazon unveils job tool for military spouse employees

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon on Thursday launched a new online tool that will allow its military spouse employees to keep their jobs after they move on military orders. Project Juno is a new technology on Amazon's internal website that will help employees update their information, including new home locations and move-in timelines, so that workers can continue their jobs elsewhere or start similar roles in their new hometowns, according to the company.
MILITARY
NBC Connecticut

The Unemployment Rate Among Military Spouses Spiked During Covid

Military spouse unemployment — a long-standing problem for active-duty families — was only made worse by the pandemic. However, from working from home to remote reskilling programs, some potential solutions also emerged. "When I met my husband, I didn't realize that becoming a military spouse would mean I wouldn't be...
MILITARY
NBC Chicago

BBB Issues Tips on How to Avoid Scams That Target Military Veterans

As the United States prepares to mark Veterans' Day this week, the Better Business Bureau is reminding those who served in the armed forces to be on the lookout for scams that could potentially target veterans. “Scammers target ex-service members in many different ways,” Steve Bernas, president and CEO of...
CHICAGO, IL
State
Texas State
spectrumlocalnews.com

Scams targeting veterans are on the rise

RALEIGH, N.C. — Hundreds of thousands of veterans and active duty service members and their families live in North Carolina. As we honor those who've served this National Veteran and Military Family Month, experts say opportunists are unfortunately hard at work targeting those who've served our country. “According to our...
RALEIGH, NC
Marshall Independent

Making connections with military veterans

Many military veterans choose to attend college after being discharged. At Southwest Minnesota State University, they are met with a welcoming environment at the Veterans Resource Center. The Center is something of a safe haven for these veterans, who tend to speak in military acronyms, have their own “language” and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Orange Leader

Helping service members and spouses land post-military careers

(StatePoint) Navigating the job market is tricky for any job seeker. For transitioning U.S. service members and military spouses, finding one’s professional footing can be even more challenging. From frequent relocations and childcare considerations to bias on the part of potential employers, transitioning service members and military spouses face many...
MILITARY
107 JAMZ

Free Dental Care For Military Veterans And Spouses This Saturday

As we acknowledge and prepare for Veterans Day on Thursday, November 11. There will be free dental care for Military Veterans and their spouses this Saturday, November 6. You will need to schedule appointments by calling 844-277-3646. The free dental care will be from 8 a, - 1 pm and Aspen Dental 3411 Nelson Road, Ste 100 in Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Army Times

The Spouse Angle Podcast: Fighting the Military’s Hunger Problem

As a Basic Needs Allowance is considered in Congress to combat food insecurity, advocates break down what it could mean for the military’s neediest families. Josh Protas is the vice president of public policy and heads the Washington, D.C., office for MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger. In this role, he coordinates and implements MAZON’s advocacy agenda, including efforts to protect and strengthen the federal nutrition safety net, with a special focus on the overlooked food security needs in Indian Country and Puerto Rico and for veterans and military families. Protas is co-author with Abby J. Leibman of MAZON’s groundbreaking 2021 report, “Hungry in the Military,” and has extensive experience working at Jewish communal agencies in Arizona and at the national level. Protas lives in Takoma Park, Maryland, with his wife, Abby, and their three children.
ADVOCACY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Times Leader

Cartwright delivers letters to area veterans, surviving spouses

WYOMING — Patriotism and appreciation of veterans was on full display at Wyoming Manor Personal Care Center Wednesday afternoon. U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright dropped by to hand-deliver personal letters of appreciation to nine local veterans, as well as six posthumous letters, accepted by the surviving wives of the service-members. Before...
WYOMING, PA
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Gov. DeSantis Announces $8.6 Million To Expand Career And Workforce Training Opportunities For Military Veterans And Spouses

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced $8.6 million in “Get There Faster: Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act”, Governor’s Reserve Funds grants have been awarded to workforce development boards across the state to expand career and workforce training opportunities for military veterans and spouses seeking employment. The Governor’s announcement comes as Paychecks...
FLORIDA STATE
honknews.com

Will Social Security Beneficiaries Get A Fourth Stimulus Check?

Despite acknowledging that it is a long shot at this point, the Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a non-partisan advocacy group, has launched a lobbying campaign to persuade Congress to transfer more stimulus money to individuals collecting Social Security. In a letter to congressional leaders, TSCL Chairman Rick Delaney proposed a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment for seniors.
BUSINESS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Today

At the beginning of 2021, many held out hope that new COVID vaccines would bring a swift end to the pandemic. But as the year nears its end, the U.S. is still battling the coronavirus, as both a rise in the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates caused cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to rise to substantial levels again over the summer. So in another effort to mitigate the continued spread of COVID, officials, businesses, and states across the country have been introducing vaccination mandates to encourage citizens to complete their vaccine series. Today, a new massive vaccination mandate has hit several states.
LABOR ISSUES
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
