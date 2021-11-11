Week 10 Preview: Falcons vs. Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons (3-4) vs. New Orleans Saints (5-2) All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and ProBets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Total: 42 Over (-110) | Under (-110) The New Orleans Saints will have enjoyed a comfortable week at home riding an emotional high after knocking off division rival Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Bucs in Week 8. Still, that victory was not without a blemish on their season outlook. Starting quarterback Jameis Winston tore his ACL, which will sideline him for the remainder of the season. Journeyman Trevor Siemian was competent in relief, but Sean Payton will turn to Taysom Hill to run the show (should he be available as he returns from a concussion injury) at the Mercedes Benz Superdome this Sunday. The Saints host another NFC South opponent as the 3-4 Atlanta Falcons roll into the Big Easy. First-year head coach Arthur Smith brings his team into this game reeling following an ugly home loss to the Panthers in Week 8 that saw his offense only muster three points in the second half.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO