Week 10 Preview: Falcons vs. Cowboys

By Alex Lord
sportstalkatl.com
 5 days ago

The Falcons sit at .500 and are the current 7th seed in the NFC playoff picture; they’ll head west to take on the Cowboys in Arlington. In this week’s Talkin’ Birdy episode...

www.sportstalkatl.com

numberfire.com

Calvin Ridley (personal) returns to Falcons

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has returned to the Falcons after taking some time to deal with a personal matter. Ridley wasn't with the Falcons for their game in London ahead of the Week 6 bye, but he will be back in action for a Week 7 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. Kyle Pitts led the Falcons with 10 targets in Ridley's absence and Cordarrelle Patterson came in second with just one fewer look. Ridley has five-plus catches and over 50 yards in every game this season, and he's one of only three players in the league to draw at least eight targets in each outing.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Not Happy With Dak Prescott’s Decision Today

Dak Prescott is leading the Dallas Cowboys to an absolute rout of the Atlanta Falcons today. But one play Dak just made has Cowboys legend Michael Irvin fuming. Taking to Twitter a few minutes ago, Irvin admonished Dak for the effort he put in to his rushing touchdown that made the game 43-3. He said that the Cowboys didn’t need Dak to put his body at risk just to score the touchdown.
NFL
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Star Arrested on DWI Charge

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
NFL
Person
Birdy
Person
Matt Ryan
FanSided

Deshaun Watson would love to join the Atlanta Falcons

Deshaun Watson would undoubtedly love to join the Atlanta Falcons and become their future at the quarterback position. Not only would Watson love it, but Falcons head coach, Arthur Smith, would also welcome him with open arms since he would add another level to this offense that simply is not there with Matt Ryan. Not to say Matt Ryan is not playing well, he is, during the past few weeks, Matt has been playing at an MVP level.
NFL
chatsports.com

Entire Falcons defense officially ruled out for the remainder of the game

Injuries are something teams need to be able to deal with in the NFL. At any moment, injury can strike and the next man up has to be able to fill in. However, we have never seen anything quite like this. After struggling early this season, Atlanta’s defense just did...
NFL
#Cowboys#American Football#Nfc#Panthers#Jtm
The Spun

Cowboys Receive Significant Boost Before Game vs. Falcons

The Dallas Cowboys will welcome back a significant offensive weapon in Week 10. Wide receiver Michael Gallup is being activated from the injured reserve after missing the last seven games with a calf injury. The fourth-year wideout suffered the injury in a Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was quickly placed on the IR.
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots May Not Have To Deal With Cordarrelle Patterson On Thursday Night

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have a short week to prepare for their Thursday night visit to Atlanta to take on the Falcons. But they may not have to deal with one of Atlanta’s most explosive players. That player is Cordarrelle Patterson, whom the Patriots and New England fans are familiar with after his do-it-all season with the Pats in 2018. Patterson was a receiving and rushing threat for the Patriots that season, and helped the team win its sixth Super Bowl in his only season in New England. He’s now double dipping for the Falcons, and is one of the most...
NFL
SportsGrid

Falcons vs. Saints Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 9 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Atlanta Falcons (3-4) vs. New Orleans Saints (5-2) All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and ProBets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Total: 42 Over (-110) | Under (-110) The New Orleans Saints will have enjoyed a comfortable week at home riding an emotional high after knocking off division rival Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Bucs in Week 8. Still, that victory was not without a blemish on their season outlook. Starting quarterback Jameis Winston tore his ACL, which will sideline him for the remainder of the season. Journeyman Trevor Siemian was competent in relief, but Sean Payton will turn to Taysom Hill to run the show (should he be available as he returns from a concussion injury) at the Mercedes Benz Superdome this Sunday. The Saints host another NFC South opponent as the 3-4 Atlanta Falcons roll into the Big Easy. First-year head coach Arthur Smith brings his team into this game reeling following an ugly home loss to the Panthers in Week 8 that saw his offense only muster three points in the second half.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

What channel is Cowboys vs. Falcons on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 10 game

The Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys find themselves heading into Sunday’s game in very different places. The Falcons beat the New Orleans Saints last week to get to 4-4 on the season -- just a game out of the NFC Wild Card race after a rocky start to the season. The Cowboys, meanwhile, are coming off of a surprising loss to the Denver Broncos in what was easily Dak Prescott’s worst game of the season. They are, however, still 6-2. There’s no panic in Dallas yet.
NFL
Dallas News

Cowboys opt to keep WR Michael Gallup on injured reserve, expected to return next week vs. Falcons

Two players joined the Cowboys’ 53-man roster Saturday. Neither was wide receiver Michael Gallup, but his time is coming soon. Six days after he wowed in a win over the Minnesota Vikings, defensive tackle Justin Hamilton was signed from the practice squad. Linebacker Francis Bernard was activated from injured reserve, too. Both will play Sunday versus the Denver Broncos, as Gallup nears his return from a calf injury.
NFL
atlantafalcons.com

How to watch Falcons vs. Cowboys: time, tv, live stream, radio

*Ding ding* sound the bell because we've got a bit of a grudge match on our hands. More accurately we've got a shot at redemption because this Sunday we travel to Dallas to make up for a missed opportunity last season. For those who remember the heartbreaker Dallas served us last year in Week two on a Greg Zuerlein game winning field goal. Sunday also provides the Falcons another chance to move past 0.500, the first time since the end of the 2017 season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Greg Zuerlein moved to COVID list ahead of Week 10 matchup vs. Falcons, likely replacement identified

In a week that sees the Dallas Cowboys working to bounce back from a nauseating performance against the Denver Broncos, they'll have to also work to figure out their situation at kicker. Two days after suffering a 30-16 loss to the Broncos at AT&T Stadium, they were forced to move Greg Zuerlein to the COVID/Reserve list, putting extreme doubt on his ability to be available for the Week 10 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. This is a developing story, but if Zuerlein tested positive for COVID-19, his vaccination status will play a large part in how the situation plays out.
NFL
sportstalkatl.com

Falcons QB Matt Ryan named Week 9 NFC Offensive Player of the Week

After knocking off the Saints with little to no help from his run game, offensive line, and defense, Matt Ryan has been awarded the NFC Offensive Player of the Week. Ryan delivered a vintage performance against one of the league’s best defenses in front of a drunk, hostile crowd in the Caesars Superdome. The veteran tossed a season-high 343 passing yards and three total touchdowns with no turnovers. His 135.8 passer rating is by far and away from the best mark of the season.
NFL
sportstalkatl.com

Falcons reeling offensive line just good enough against stout Saints defensive front

After an underwhelming performance against the Panthers, the Falcons bounced back against the Saints. Atlanta was dominated in the trenches two weeks ago by Carolina; Arthur Smith didn’t shy away from that either. “You’ve got to give Carolina credit,” he said after the game. “They beat us on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football….”
NFL
sportstalkatl.com

Falcons make several roster moves including a surprise cut ahead of Week 10

After upsetting their most hated division rivals, the Falcons are making even more roster moves ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Cowboys. On Monday, Atlanta signed Anthony Rush to the 53-man roster, released Elliott Fry from the practice squad, activated Caleb Huntley from the practice squad IR, and waived Ryan Becker and Deadrin Senat from the IR.
NFL
sportstalkatl.com

Falcons chances of making playoffs

If the playoffs started today, the Falcons would be the 7th seed and square off against the Packers at Lambeau Field in the Wild Card round. Atlanta was embarrassed in the trenches against the Panthers, dropping their overall record to 3-4 with two divisional losses. Sitting a game under .500 with an unfavorable schedule on the horizon, the Falcons’ chances of making the playoffs seemed far-fetched.
NFL

