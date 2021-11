The first instance of hate week for the 2021 season is upon us. The Falcons are coming off an ugly loss at home to the Panthers while the Saints just knocked off the Buccaneers. Yet, none of that will matter as this series tends to be close and hard fought no matter what the record of each team. Can the Atlanta offense get back on track on Sunday? Let’s see how things look.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO