Arkansas State

LSU vs Arkansas: Wide Receiver Tale of the Tape

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
LSU is preparing for the sixth-consecutive game against a ranked opponent now that the Arkansas Razorbacks are No. 25 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Tigers need another solid defensive effort to slow down the trio of KJ Jefferson, Trelon Smith, and Treylon Burks. LSU counters with Max Johnson/Garrett Nussmeier, Ty Davis-Price, and Jack Bech.

With the focus on the offensive side of the ball, we have previewed both the quarterbacks and running backs in this matchup. Eyes turn to the pass catchers, do the Tigers have a player who can compete with Burks?

Treylon Burks vs Jack Bech

(Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

How the two receivers compare

Burks vs Bech

6-3 Ht 6-2

225 Wt 207

Junior Class Freshman

9 Games 9

65 Targets 53

48 Rec 33

73.8 Catch % 62.3

799 Yards 366

16.6 YPR 11.1

8 TDs 2

Edge: Treylon Burks

The clear edge in this matchup goes to Burks, who has shown of the past two seasons to be one of the most consistent pass-catchers in the SEC. The real question in this matchup is can the Tigers’ secondary slow down the big play ability of Burks.

With no Sage Ryan, Eli Ricks, and Derek Stingley Jr, the task is tall. Cordale Flott is trying to get back from injury. Dwight McGlothern will likely be tasked with trying to limit his impact. Against Alabama on Saturday, the secondary gave up 233 yards and two touchdowns to Jameson Williams and John Metchie. Burks will likely look to take advantage in the same regard. It will be up to the pass rush to disrupt Jefferson in the pocket.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Patrick on Twitter: @PatrickConnCFB

