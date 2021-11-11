CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Karl-Anthony Towns On Andrew Wiggins Playing Exceptionally Good Against His Former Teams: “He Always Does That”

By
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors comfortably destroyed the Minnesota Timberwolves as they won their 10th game of the 2021-22 NBA season. It was a special game for Wiggins as he faced off against his former team. Wiggins knew that well and went on to bring his best...

