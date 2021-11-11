CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation Figures Drive Markets

investing.com
Cover picture for the articleWednesday was a big day, triggered by the white-hot inflation number. Here are some particularly important exchange-traded funds with a few remarks in each caption………. Emerging Markets have been...

FXStreet.com

Market jitters emerge as inflation puts pressure on BoE

A 10-year high in UK inflation has put pressure on the BoE to act next month. Meanwhile, US crude stockpiles bring the potential for another phase of drawdowns through winter. US markets lose traction on rising inflation dampens sentiment. Bank of England under pressure to act as inflation rises once...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Stock Markets Rise Awaiting More Inflation Data

US markets opened higher Monday heading into the tail end of a strong earnings season and ahead of fresh inflation data, as European investors mostly sent stocks higher and oil prices fell. Extra encouragement came from a boosted November manufacturing survey from the New York Fed, as well as strong...
STOCKS
Bloomberg

Inflation Is Killing the Dollar Carry Trade in Emerging Markets

A short-lived reprieve for emerging-market carry trades funded in dollars looks to be over, with an upsurge in U.S. inflation making the outlook increasingly treacherous. A Bloomberg index of these bets has dropped more than 4% in the past two months, the biggest slide since March 2020 for a strategy of borrowing in the greenback and investing in developing-nation currencies. The quickest U.S. inflation in three decades is putting pressure on the Federal Reserve to tighten, raising the prospect of higher costs for dollar borrowers, and less extra yield -- or carry.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Stock Market News: Indices Drop On Inflation Fears

Market Indexes: All 4 indexes retreated this week, ending a 5-week streak of weekly advances, as inflation fears, Fed tapering, and lower consumer sentiment gave investors pause. Volatility: The VIX fell -1% this week, ending the week at $16.29. High Dividend Stocks: These high dividend stocks go ex-dividend this coming...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Week Ahead: Continued Inflation Data to Guide the Markets

Last week, the headlines were dominated by inflation, as US CPI came in much hotter than expected. Could this the final nail in the coffin which put a top in stock indices? That theme is likely to continue this week as traders receive a host of inflation data from around the world. If high inflation can’t put a top in stocks, what could be the next catalyst or black swan event that could cause a sell off? Oil is also still in the headlines as WTI pulls back to near $80. Is this just a correction, or will prices fall further this week? In addition to inflation data this week, the US, UK, and Canada will report Retail Sales and top retail stores will report earnings. Did people cut back spending because of rising prices?
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Market Focus Is Still On Global Inflation Risks

From the US, we will get University of Michigan’s preliminary Consumer Sentiment survey for November, which includes the US consumer’s inflation expectations. Both short and long-term estimates have risen, but so far consumers have seen most of the current inflationary pressures as transitory. September JOLTS labor market survey will also be released, which will provide further insight into how the ongoing labor shortages have developed.
BUSINESS
IBTimes

Asian Markets Rise On Outlook Hope But Eyes On Inflation

Asian markets edged up as investors remained bullish about the outlook for the global economy while the dollar extended gains at the end of a week that saw inflation in the United States and China hit highs not seen in decades. A respite in the crisis surrounding troubled Chinese developer...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
International Business Times

Asian Markets Fluctuate As Inflation Remains In Focus

Asian markets were mixed Thursday as rising inflation fears were tempered by a report that teetering Chinese property giant Evergrande had once again avoided a default after meeting bond-payment deadlines. US investors ran for cover and the dollar soared after a forecast-beating read on the consumer price index, which hit...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Markets and crypto wobble as inflation rears its head

This is the web version of Bull Sheet, a no-nonsense daily newsletter on what’s happening in the markets. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Ian Mount in Madrid here, filling in ever-so-briefly as Bernhard flies across the "pond." Inflation is the word of the day, and...
MARKETS
International Business Times

Asian Markets Down As Inflation Concerns Return To The Fore

Asian equities dipped Wednesday as a record-breaking rally on Wall Street finally came to an end with inflation returning to the fore as figures showed prices in the United States and China continue to surge. While markets -- particularly in the United States -- have chalked up all-time highs in...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Buoyant stock markets on pause, eye U.S. inflation

LONDON (Reuters) – Boosted by a $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure bill, global stock markets held the line close to their all-time highs on Tuesday but investors were reluctant to commit further to the rally before getting a clearer picture of the surge in U.S inflation. U.S. Treasury yields slipped after...
STOCKS
kamcity.com

Tesco Bucks Market Decline; Grocery Inflation On The Rise

Latest figures from Kantar show take home grocery sales fell by 1.9% over the 12 weeks to 31 October, although they are still 7.3% higher than pre-pandemic levels in 2019. The data suggests that shopping habits established during the crisis are beginning to settle at a new baseline. The general trend towards bigger, less frequent trips to the supermarket seems set to stay with consumers still making 40 million fewer trips per month than they were in 2019.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
yourmoney.com

Fuel and energy prices drive inflation to highest level in a decade

This is the highest 12-month inflation rate since November 2011, when the CPI annual inflation rate was 4.8%. The sharp rise in the cost of living was a bigger leap than predicted and puts pressure on the Bank of England to act. The Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Wall Street ends lower as retailers stoke inflation fears

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street benchmarks ended Wednesday lower on inflation fears and supply chain concerns stemming from retailers' earnings, with investors betting the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates sooner than expected to tame rising prices. Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) was the latest big-name retailer to report positive results,...
BUSINESS
Inman.com

Inflation worries drive up mortgage rates

Worries about inflation and weak demand for government bonds are driving up mortgage rates this week — suggesting the slight dip in rates last week may have been the calm before the storm as the Federal Reserve starts withdrawing its support for mortgage markets. The “all items” Consumer Price Index...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Inflation Is Reaching a Boiling Point and Markets Are Too Relaxed

Inflation angst: we ain’t seen nothing yet. Within less than 24 hours, the world’s three largest economies — the U.S., China and Japan — each released inflation data that shattered consensus forecasts and showed prices rising at the fastest pace since at least the early 1990s. Actually the highest print in more than 40 years in Japan.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Crypto’s Crash And Stocks Head Higher

“Crypto’s Crash,” says some financial news headlines. The reality is Bitcoin, Ethereum and others are down about 10-15% in the last few days. The word “crash” may seem appropriate to describe the sharp decline, except 10%+ moves in a matter of days is the norm, not the exception for crypto.
STOCKS
Dealerscope

Inflation Is Driving Consumers to Dollar Stores Again

THE DAILY SCOPE 11/10/21: Well, what we’ve all been experiencing in the form of higher gas and grocery prices – and the inventory shortage-high consumer demand shuffle — is now even more official. Inflation rose by 6.2 percent in October, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. That’s the steepest increase in more than three decades. Regardless of the reasons—or the fact that it’s happening across the globe—it’s still a buzzkill of a headline for the current administration. Not surprisingly, it’s good news for dollar stores, which until the pandemic were experiencing their own slowdowns, since current sticker shocks have redirected consumers their way. According to credit card tracking company Facteus and Bloomberg, consumer spending at discount stores was up 65 percent compared to the same time two years ago in pre-pandemic 2019, and 21 percent higher than just last week. The good news is that this will all stabilize – we’re still emerging ever-so-slowly from a once-in-a-century pandemic, after all – but sadly many consumers and retailers will be feeling the pinch through most of next year, too.
BUSINESS

