The Adorable Power of the Zerg Rush

The Forbidden Courts update brings two new PVP modes, which include a new Guild-versus-Guild zone, to the MMORPG, Swords of Legends Online. In Battle in the Sands, 20 players compete across two-stage matches. The first stage is a five-minute free-for-all, where players can rack up points by slaying other warriors. At certain points in the battle, a monster stone will spawn. Picking it up will turn a player into a monster in the second stage of the match. With the Fifty Islands of Chuyun, the floating islands of Chuyun were created when Duke Dongyuan's artifact was broken. Join other players from your alliance to track down numerous celestial and terrestrial treasures and defeat your opponents. The Forbidden Court update for Swords of Legends Online arrives on November 18, 2021.
