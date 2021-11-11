The Adorable Power of the Zerg Rush

It's the final week of the Reapers' Game and the fate of Shibuya hangs in the balance. Shiba unleashes a new type of noise to spice things up and it's up to the Wicked Twisters and friends to figure out how to take it down. 0:00 - Start of Day cutscene 5:40 - Cutscene: The Sky is different 6:37 - Enter Tower Records 6:44 - Cutscene: Enter the Plague Noise 6:54 - "Fight" The Plague Noise 7:29 - Post fight cutscene: Run from the Plague Noise 8:14 - Enter Tokyu Plaza 8:30 - Cutscene: Talk with Kanon 11:49 - Cutscene: More Plague Noise 12:43 - Enter Scramble Crossing 12:53 - Talk to the Variabeauty 13:36 - Remind the people of Scramble Crossing 14:02 - Cutscene: The Livestream Footage 14:22 - Find the Plague Noise 15:04 - Cutscene: Taiseido 16:19 - Enter 104 Building 16:44 - "Fight" the Plague Noise 17:49 - Enter O-East 17:58 - Talk to the Variabeauty 18:15 - "Fight" the Plague Noise 20:36 - Enter Shibuya Hikarie 20:47 - Talk to the Variabeauty 21:24 - Find the affected RG-Dweller and Dive to clear the noise 22:49 - Enter Scramble Crossing 23:03 - Talk to Kanon 23:44 - Head to Tipsy Tose Hall to buy a blacklight 24:29 - Buy the blacklight at Tokyu Hands 26:07 - Fight the Plague Noise 28:51 - Tutorial: Purge the Plague Noise 29:20 - Run out of Tipsy Tose Hall for a cutscene 30:26 - Head to Tokyu Plaza and head for the mirrors 31:17 - Enter Tokyu 31:31 - Cutscene: The Mirrors 31:51 - Boss Fight: Plague Noise 33:37 - Post fight cutscene: End of Day For more on NEO: The World Ends With You, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/neo-the-world-ends-with-you.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 16 HOURS AGO